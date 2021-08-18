An additional 33,904 coronavirus cases recorded 111 Covid deaths in the United Kingdom





Britain recorded an additional 111 coronavirusThere are at least 131,260 related deaths and deaths nationwide. A decrease from 170 recorded on Tuesday, but a jump from 26 Covid-19 dead added on Monday. This variability has also been repeated in government tabulations on daily infections, with a total of 33,904 recorded on Wednesday exceeding 26,852 to 7,000 recorded on Tuesday. At the beginning of June, the number of cases per day dropped to 3,165, but that number has not fallen below 25,000 for more than a week, indicating that the third wave of the virus is not over yet. But the death toll has not risen as well. Coronavirus vaccination campaign This weakens the connection between those who are catching the coronavirus and those who are seriously ill or dying. Daily Cases and Deaths: Regional Breakdown England Eighty-six of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the United Kingdom occurred in the United Kingdom, bringing the country’s death toll to 115,295. Meanwhile, 28,648 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,549,621. Northern Ireland Eleven new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland. The death toll is currently 2,269. The number of cases nationwide has increased by 1,345, and the total number of positive tests since the pandemic began is currently 179,812. Wales The Welsh Public Health Service reported four more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,645 deaths have been recorded. There were an additional 1,373 confirmed cases, with a total of 256,675 cases. Scotland In Scotland, 10 new Covid deaths have been reported. The death toll in Scotland is 8,051. The number of cases increased by 2,538. This means that the total number since the outbreak has reached 369,779. An additional 145,874 received the last jab on Tuesday. This means that almost 41 million people are now fully vaccinated. This is more than 60% of the UK’s total population. And another 43,824 received the first dose on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of 16 and 17 jabs have been offered this week, but some of the UK’s most vulnerable may soon be offered a third jab. The booster jab program is being considered by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), but Health Minister Sajid Javid said earlier that he expected the program to begin in early September. Another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Covid-19 has 156,000 registered deaths in the UK, which is listed on the death certificate. Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast

