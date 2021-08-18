Chart: The number of children infected with the coronavirus in Mass is as follows:





According to State Department data, cases of coronavirus are increasing among children as highly contagious delta mutants wipe out Massachusetts. On August 11, the state aggregated 2,913 cases of patients aged 0-19 years in two weeks. This is compared to a total of 255 for the two weeks recently reported on July 14. The following graph classifies the two-week total of cases up to 19 years (calculated weekly by the state) into four age groups: under 5 years, 5-9 years, 10-14 years, and 15-19 years. Is shown.

The chart dates back to early April when the state first began releasing data in four groups. At that time, the state saw a rise in the incident in early July as it fell from a winter surge to a very low level. Data for the entire 0-19 group will be available for a longer period of time. This is a chart showing the group and other age groups starting with the calm of last summer after the first surge. Use the drop-down box to focus on cases after April 7th. Incidents are increasing among children as they prepare to return to school. Public debate continues Whether all teachers, students and staff need to wear masks with or without vaccination to prevent the spread of the virus. As the graph shows, cases among adolescents are one of the main drivers of all cases, but hospitalizations and deaths are much less. NS Last week’s report According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, eight children in Massachusetts died out of a total of nearly 18,000 deaths. A few anxietyHowever, children can be affected in the long run even after recovery. And because the Delta variant spread like a wildfire all over the country and was hit hardest in places where few people were vaccinated. concern Has become Raised This time, this variant may be causing more serious illness in children. But there is no evidence yet. Dr. Shira Delon, an infectious disease specialist and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said: Dr. Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician and director of Boston University’s Global Public Health Program, states that the majority of pediatric infectious diseases remain mild. “It can have the same symptoms as adults, such as coughing, colds, fever, muscle aches, and runny nose, but overall it is generally milder than adults,” he said. So what do state data on hospitalization say about how children behave during this delta variant surge? Currently there is no data. The state provides a breakdown of the ages of cases and deaths, but has stopped providing a breakdown of hospitalizations since June, when the numbers bottomed out. In the two weeks leading up to June 19, when the state last analyzed the data by age, there was one hospitalization from 0 to 19. At some point during the winter surge, that number had reached thirteen. Governor Charlie Baker has promised that the data will come back. State officials also say they want to get back their pediatric hospitalization data by the weekend. Martin Finne Cane can be reached at [email protected]..Camille Caldera can be reached at [email protected]..

