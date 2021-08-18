Incidence of COVID-19 in Kitchener Church continues to increase

NS COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to Waterloo Public Health, outbreaks related to Kitchener’s Church continue to spread.

According to officials, there are currently 28 incidents related to the outbreak in the Nazaren Christian congregation, and top doctors in the area said they were the result of the service that took place there on August 1.

“Anyone who attended the Nazaren Christian Congregation on August 1 is advised to be considered a high-risk contact,” medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang told reporters on Friday. Told.

At that time, she predicted that more cases would be associated with the outbreak, after which 25 cases were involved.

This outbreak is one of four COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, some in Kitchener’s Conestoga Lodge Retirement Residence, as well as in retail and food processing plants.

Although the Waterloo Public Health Service rarely publicly names the outbreak of COVID-19, one of the Kitchener churches met all the criteria for government agencies to name it.

Disclosure criteria include more than 15 cases with more than 20 employees and patrons in the facility and more than 15% positive percentage of employees or patrons. Alternatively, continuous transmission is possible in more than 50 cases, and neither option has serious privacy concerns.

Waterloo Public Health also reported new COVID-19-related deaths for the second consecutive day, increasing the death toll in the region to 288, including six casualties this month.

“The individual was a man in his 90s,” the king said Wednesday. “We would like to express our deepest sympathies to our families and their families.”

Waterloo Public Health also reported 13 new positive tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the total number of cases in the area to 18,699.

This will increase the 7-day moving average of new cases to only 18.3.

An additional 15 people cleared the virus, increasing the total number of cases resolved to 18,272.

There are currently 133 active COVID-19 cases in the area, 16 of whom are admitted to local hospitals as a result of the virus, 10 of whom require intensive care.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force in the region, the region currently has 387,305 vaccinations, 1,623 more than the vaccine reported on Tuesday.

It also states that 387,305 locals are currently fully vaccinated, 1,208 more than officials announced 24 hours ago.

This means that 65.77% of the population is fully vaccinated, which is 76.38% including only eligible residents over the age of 12.

A total of 72.72% of all local populations have been vaccinated at least once, and discounting those who are not eligible for vaccination raises that number to 84.43%.

Elsewhere, Ontario made 485 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Wednesday surged from 348 the day before. The total number of cases in the state is currently 556,920.

Of the 485 new cases recorded, 309 were unvaccinated, 41 were partially vaccinated, 98 were fully vaccinated, and 37 were unknown.

According to wednesday report, 108 were recorded in Toronto, 75 in Windsor-Essex, 59 in the Peel region, 36 in Hamilton and 27 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health departments reported less than 25 new cases in state reports.

With three deaths recorded, the state’s death toll has increased to 9,431.

* Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files

