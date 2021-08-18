Only 1 in 10 children with ADHD exceeds it

Dennis Thompson

Health Day Reporter

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Suffering from Attention Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (HealthDay News)ADHD) Painful enough as a child, but new studies now confirm that many have long been suspicious: these patients will often continue to be annoyed. Symptoms of ADHD As an adult.

Only 1 in 10 children with disabilities can be complete and long lasting Remission Of their symptoms, according to new data collected from tracking hundreds of children for 16 years.

Margaret Sibley, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, said the remaining ADHD symptoms would fade in and out as children, teens, and adults grow up. rice field.

These new findings are contrary to previous estimates that half of children with ADHD are expected to recover completely from their disability, Sibley said.

“ADHD is a kind of debilitating or dynamic and fluctuating disorder, but I’ve historically thought of it as either you have it or you don’t,” Sibley said.