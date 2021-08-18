NS Columbia / Boone County Pub Bureaulic Health and Human Services reported one coronavirus-related death on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Boone County to 131. This individual is over 80 years old and died on August 14th.

The county also reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 648 active cases in the county, up 10 from Tuesday. The county currently has a reported total of 22,293 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 21,514 cases removed from quarantine, an increase of 82 from Tuesday.

Boone County is ranked 8th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases decreased by 16.9% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 10.3%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

The positive rate has risen to 27.9 from August 6th to the week before Thursday.

Health department hospitals remain yellow and there are 127 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals, 16 of whom are Boone County residents. Of these, 32 are in the intensive care unit and 11 are on ventilator.

Columbia / Boone County Department of Public Health and Welfare August 18 Dashboard

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Reported that 99,396 residents received the first vaccination in Boon County and 87,374 Boon County residents completed the vaccination. Boone County is the country with the highest proportion of county residents in central Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 55.1% of the vaccine. The second closest county in the state is St. Louis County with 54.1%.

Boone County is the first in the state, with 48.4% of the population reported to have completed the coronavirus vaccine. St. Louis County is the second county in the state, with 47.7% of its population completed vaccination.

Cole County has the second highest first vaccination rate in central Missouri at 47.3%. Montgomery County is third with 42.7%.

Coal County reports that cases have decreased by more than 18% compared to last week.

NS Coal County Health Department 61 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,070 resident cases and a total of 282 long-term care facility resident cases. This will result in a total of 10,352 cases in the county.

The county currently reports 135 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. This is most common in central Missouri.

Cole County is the county with the highest number of coronavirus infections per capita in the past week and is ranked 21st in the state. Cases decreased by 18.1% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 14.7%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri coronavirus vaccineThe ine dashboard reports that about 41.2% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

Missouri Adds Over 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases

Missouri hospitalizations and COVID-19 positivity have declined slightly, but Wednesday morning, new confirmed cases exceeded 2,000 again.

NS State Health Dashboard We recorded 2,216 newly identified cases of coronavirus, pushing the total pandemic to 606,552.

State Health Dashboard on August 18, 2021.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported 852 new potential cases. In total, 121,012 estimated COVID-19 cases were found by antigen testing.

Nine more deaths were reported Tuesday morning. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has killed 10,161 Mizurians.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive rate continued to decline, currently at 14.1%.

Hospitalization has also decreased slightly. The latest available data show that 2,336 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at a Missouri hospital on Sunday, a decrease of 44 patients from Saturday.

The number of ICU patients has dropped by just two, and 658 in the state received intensive care on Sunday.