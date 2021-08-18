COVID-19 vaccine may cause hyperimmunity in people who had SARS long ago | Chemistry

NS John Cohen August 18, 2021, 17:15

Almost 20 years before SARS-CoV-2, the associated more deadly coronavirus panicked, killing nearly 10% of the 8,000 infected. However, the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 may have left some survivors with gifts. Former SARS patients vaccinated with COVID-19 appear to be able to dodge all circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, as well as those that may emerge soon, new studies suggest doing. Their formidable antibodies may even protect against other species of coronavirus that have not yet jumped into humans — and provide clues on how to make so-called pancoronavirus vaccines that can prevent future outbreaks. May hold.

A team led by Linfa Wang, an emerging infectious disease expert at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, has identified eight SARS survivors who have recently been vaccinated twice with the messenger RNACOVID-19 vaccine. In the test tube, blood-sieving antibodies strongly “neutralized” the initial strain of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV. SARS-CoV is the virus that caused SARS. New England Journal of Medicine .. The team also found that these neutralizing antibodies worked well against the alpha, beta, and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2, which could infect humans found in bats and pangolins. Interfered with 5 related coronaviruses.

Demonstration of this study of widespread immunity to salvecovirus (a subset of coronaviruses including the causes of SARS and COVID-19) is “surprisingly very good news,” said Duke, who is working on the Pancoronavirus vaccine study. According to Priyamvada Acharya, a structural biologist at the university. And I wasn’t involved in new research. “This treatise provides a proof of the principle that pansalvecovirus vaccines are possible.” It also takes a long-term hope, an important step towards a vaccine that works against all coronaviruses. is showing.Several researchers trying to develop this Dreaming Protection says.

SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 are approximately 80% identical, and both initiate infection when the surface protein spike binds to a human cell receptor known as angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). As such, Wang has no power against SARS-CoV-2, although this year people who have recovered from SARS carry antibodies that may prevent SARS-CoV from binding to the ACE2 receptor. I was surprised when I reported that it didn’t seem to be. “It has always been deep in my heart that two viruses bind to the same receptor, so why not? [these people’s antibodies] Cross neutralization? He wondered.

B cells in the immune system make potpourri of antibodies against any virus, but lab tests usually measure the presence of the most abundant ones. Perhaps SARS survivors recognized both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, but Wang speculated that they had a minority and a hard-to-see population of B cells. If so, he thought that the COVID-19 vaccine might enhance their population of dual-acting B cells and boost survivor immunity.

To test its potential, Wang’s team teamed with neutralizing antibodies from vaccinated SARS survivors (all healthcare professionals in Singapore) from SARS patients who were not vaccinated with COVID-19. Compared with the one. Wang’s team also analyzed antibodies from three other groups. Unvaccinated people who are currently infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 or have never been infected with the virus.

Vaccinated SARS survivors have 10 antibodies, according to a new assay developed by Wang’s team to test the ability of antibodies to block binding between ACE2 and different spike receptor binding domains (RBDs). It was the only cohort that neutralized different coronaviruses. And the level of neutralizing antibody was relatively high for each. “It’s very interesting,” says Neil King, a biomedical engineer at the University of Washington in Seattle who is also working on the pancorona virus vaccine. “It may lead people to re-prioritize their efforts.”

Some groups working on the pancoronavirus vaccine combine only major RBDs from spikes or eight or more different viruses. However, new research suggests that a combination of just two may be sufficient to protect against all salvecoviruses and achieve ambitious goals. Again, Wang has not yet identified why these antibodies work so well. This is essential for vaccine design, as RBD itself may not trigger the production of the required immune response. The design of what is known as an immunogen requires a complex structural biology analysis currently underway in his group that can accurately determine where it binds to RBD. With that information, researchers may be able to reverse engineer the parts of the spikes that cause the production of these antibodies.

For booster shots against possible SARS-CoV-2 variants or pansalvecovirus vaccines, Wang combines the general region of SARS-CoV with SARS-related viruses from pangoline and bats for the best immunity. I propose Hara. “We want to keep the vaccine as far away from SARS-CoV-2 as possible so that the human immune system works only with common neutralizing antibodies,” he says.

In parallel with vaccine research, the lab has found some “much more potent” against SARS-CoV-2 from COVID-19-vaccinated SARS survivors than those described by other groups. Individual antibodies were also isolated. Wang believes that these monoclonal antibodies, mass-produced in the lab, may play an important role in future developments. “We plan to produce a cocktail of 12 monoclonal antibodies that will neutralize all of the various salvecoviruses and are ready to fight the next pandemic,” he says. “Unfortunately, if SARS-3 occurs, we already have a therapeutic cocktail.”

Andrewward, a structural biologist at Scripps Research who develops the Pancoronavirus vaccine, calls the results of Wang’s team “quite cool,” but against both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2. It is not surprising that immunity can produce a wider range of salvecoviruses. shield. He is just as impressed with the possibility of research being conducted. Blood from a small number of SARS survivors is “a unique resource that is difficult to obtain,” he says.

According to Wang, the combination of access to SARS survivors in Singapore is the fifth highest number of cases in any country, and the new assay has made this study possible. “Currently, no other lab could do this,” he says.