Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Site C, active clusters reported in unvaccinated | Energeticcity.ca

Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Site C, active clusters reported in unvaccinated
According to Northern Health, there are currently 32 active cases, with more than 110 workers isolated due to close contact with confirmed cases.
Health personnel have determined that there is no need for a closure order at the worksite of the entire project or individual projects.
According to Bc Hydro, about 1,800 people received their first vaccination in an on-site clinic and about 1,450 people received a second vaccination. The number does not include workers who received shots outside the project.
According to health authorities, the following infection control measures have been implemented in addition to the measures outlined in the Industrial Camp Order.
- COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and physical distance at work.
- Limit the interaction between the project workforce and the local community by having BC Hydro restore the controls implemented under the previous Industrial Camp PHO Order.
- Progress, including the development of a plan requiring workers to come to the dam site to perform either COVID-19 vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, or an approved exemption prior to returning to work. Workforce in COVID-19 Immunization is receiving increasing attention.
Northern Health works with the British Columbia Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure communication with health authorities or jurisdictions in the home communities of affected employees outside British Columbia.
The declaration of occurrence will be enforced for at least 28 days.
Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro, said: “We will continue to work closely with Northern Health and our contractors to implement these measures to keep workers and the surrounding area safe.”
As of Wednesday, there are 1,642 people in the camp. Of the quarantined workforce, 39 are quarantined in camps and 69 are quarantined at home.
“Recent cases are a combination of community and workplace communication, distributed across multiple contractors, workplaces, and geographical home locations,” said BC Hydro.
“Currently quarantined workers are a combination of close contact identified by contact tracing and individuals reporting to an on-site clinic with respiratory symptoms.”
Northern Health announced the end of its first outbreak in June after declaring it in April. All 56 cases related to the outbreak have recovered.
