Adults in jabs infected with Delta can be comparable to unvaccinated virus levels.coronavirus

A drastic analysis of UK data shows that fully vaccinated adults can have as high viral levels as unvaccinated people when infected with the delta mutant.

There is abundant evidence that the UK Covid vaccine continues to provide significant protection against hospitalization and death. However, this new analysis means that being fully vaccinated means a lower risk of infection, but infection with Delta may carry the same level of virus as unvaccinated people. Indicates that there is.

Researchers warn that the impact of this on infection remains unclear. “We still don’t know how much infection will occur from people infected with Covid-19 after vaccination. For example, they may be infected with high levels of the virus in a short period of time,” said Medical Statistics. Professor Sarah Walker said. Epidemiology at Oxford University.

“But the fact that they can be infected with high levels of the virus is that unvaccinated people may not be as protected from the delta mutants as we wanted. Suggests. “