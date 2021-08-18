Dallas grinds mosquito spray after the sample is tested positive for West Nile virus

The Dallas County Health and Welfare Department plans to spray mosquitoes on Thursday and Friday after the sample has been tested positive for West Nile virus.

Spraying will take place between 9 pm and 5 am in North and South Dallas on both nights, if weather permits.

The area of ​​South Dallas that is sprayed is surrounded by the following boundaries:

3400 blocks of Pound Rom Street, 75215: Jeffries Street to the north, Park Row Avenue to the west, Eugene Street to the east, Holmes Street to the south.

Lease Drive 3700 Block, 75210: Imperial Street to the north, Roberts Avenue to the west, Barber Avenue to the east, Bannerson Drive to the south.

South Malcolm X Boulevard 3900 Block, 75215: South Trunk Avenue to the north, Warren Avenue to the west, Marberg Street to the east, Diamond Avenue to the south.

4200 blocks on Hamilton Avenue 75210: Haskel Avenue to the north, Pennsylvania Avenue to the west, Collins Avenue to the east, and Second Avenue to the south.

Dallas County reported on August 9 the first death of a resident infected with the West Nile virus this year. The county also reported a fourth human West Nile case on August 11.

the town’s Website There is additional information about West Nile virus. This includes information about protection measures and the zip code that had a positive sample this year.