Moderna launches human trials of two HIV vaccine candidates using mRNA technology





Moderna, a biotechnology company in Cambridge, will begin human trials of HIV vaccine candidates using the now well-known mRNA technology. National Institutes of Health clinical trial registry. Effective vaccines to combat HIV, often regarded as the world’s best long-term solution to end the spread of the virus, have been sought with little success for years. Vaccines can now take on this important task. Moderna’s Phase I trial, which has not yet been recruited, will enroll 56 healthy participants aged 18-50 years who are not infected with HIV. There are two versions of Moderna vaccine candidates. Some participants get a combination of the two candidates, while others get only one. The trial is not blinded, so researchers and participants will know what they will receive. According to the National Institutes of Health submission, the study is expected to end in May 2023. Moderna is collaborating with several collaborators, including the University of Texas at San Antonio, George Washington University, Emory University, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. According to Dr. Alysse Wurcel, an infectious disease specialist at the Tufts Medical Center, vaccine candidates aim to elicit a broad neutralizing antibody response, which is the biggest barrier to developing an effective HIV vaccine. “Until now, we haven’t had access to a wide range of neutralizing antibodies that target HIV,” Wurcel told Herald. Ursel said HIV mutates so quickly that it interacts with the body, making it difficult to catch up, adding that the virus bypasses many of the typical defenses in medicine and is hidden inside the body. .. Wurcel said he sees Moderna’s vaccine candidates as “alert optimism.” “Although mRNA technology worked very well with COVID, there are many different types of viruses at the same time, and coronavirus is a very different type of virus than HIV,” Wurcel said. Wurcel said the medical community is not yet close to a successful HIV vaccine, although there are already medical approaches to reducing the spread of the infection. “We already have tools to prevent HIV in terms of the medicines people take,” Wurcel said. Such antiretroviral therapies help HIV-infected individuals to become infected with undetectable and unspreadable levels of the virus. Daily pills are also available to at-risk populations to prevent the acquisition of the virus, which is more normal in the gay community but less accepted by women, intravenous drug users, and the color community. Not done. Ursel. Other strategies, such as providing clean syringes, access to condoms, and harm reduction strategies, are also important in combating HIV. More than 1.1 million Americans are infected with HIV, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019, the latest year in which this information is available. In 2019, 15,815 people died among Americans diagnosed with HIV. Over the last decade, new HIV infections have declined. According to the report, an estimated 1.5 million people worldwide will be infected with HIV in 2020, and new infections since 2010 have decreased by 30%. HIV.gov.

