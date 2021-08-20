A variant of the COVID-19 Delta is in Yukon, says Chief Medical Officer

The highly contagious Delta subspecies is currently in the Yukon Territory, according to the Deputy Medical Officer of Health in the area.

Of the nine new COVID-19 cases that have occurred in the region since August 17, two are Delta strains.

“These cases have been investigated and no further cases have been transmitted,” Dr. Catherine Elliott told CBC News.

As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of Yukon cases is 47.

Elliott said a case of the delta variant was found on Wednesday. One of the infected is from outside the territory and the other is Yukoner. Elliott said one of them was taken to the hospital.

According to the news release, there are no exposure events related to the latest incident.

Eight new cases are in rural areas. The remaining cases are out-of-region residents infected with the Delta strain.

According to Elliott, the Delta case was detected by a genomic analysis performed by BC Center Fordies Control.

“This delta mutant is rapidly becoming the predominant strain across Canada,” she said. According to Elliott, the strain accounts for about 75% of cases in Alberta and British Columbia.

“When people go in and out of the territory, it’s not surprising that those who have Covid have one of the variants.”

No change in response

Elliott said the introduction of Delta strains would not affect Yukon’s COVID-19 response. She said her office is closely monitoring the surge in neighboring jurisdictions.

“We manage the Delta variant in the same way we manage other Covids,” she said.

“We have come a long way since March 2020. There have been many successes in the process and a commendable response recognized by Canada’s Supreme Health Officer.”

Elliott urges uninoculated Yuconer to roll up his sleeves.

“Vaccination will be the most helpful in the area,” she said.

Ross River reported 17 cases this week

The Los Riverdena Council reported 17 COVID-19 cases in Los River, Yukon on Wednesday.

The council’s deputy secretary told CBC News that the number of incidents has been the highest the community has seen since the pandemic began.

In particular, the council temporarily bans visitors from outside the community and encourages members to test for symptoms that are consistent with the virus.

“The community is very active and doing the right thing,” Elliott said. “We continue to actively work with the chief and the council to respond to the situation on the Ross River.”

Elliott said the vaccine clinic was open on Thursday in the community “to strengthen the ongoing vaccination campaign.”

The Vaccination Clinic is open to adults at the Los River Health Center Thursday from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

According to weekly vaccination rates tracked by the Yukon Government, 64% of eligible residents of central Yukon, including Los River, receive both jabs.