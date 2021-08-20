Why booster promotion can make the pandemic even worse

People are lining up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last week after a few weeks of lack of supply in Kampala, Uganda. In Uganda, as of August 15, only 2.2% of the population was vaccinated once. // Xinhua News Agency, Getty Images, Hajaranaru Wadda

United States begins in September Recruitment All adults vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the third time, but these vaccines still provide high protection against hospitalization and death from delta mutations.

World Health Organization officials said Wednesday that it strongly opposes booster shots for all adults in rich countries, as it does not help boosters delay the pandemic. By diverting doses from unvaccinated people, booster shots help promote the emergence of more dangerous mutants, WHO doctors said.

“I’m scared of this [booster recommendation] It only leads to more variants. … and maybe we’re heading into a more dire situation. ” Soumya Swaminathan Said.

She said the problem with the booster’s call was that the virus circulated primarily to unvaccinated people rather than fully vaccinated people.

The United States believes there is no need to sacrifice boosters to support other parts of the world

In defending the US booster decision, surgeon president Dr. Vivek Murthy said Wednesday: We need to work on both sides, as we were. “

Federal officials said they have Sent overseas more than 100 million times We plan to donate 500 million times.

However, much of the world lags far behind wealthy countries in vaccine supply.

WHO quote 11 billion times Required to control the pandemic. Billions of people have never been vaccinated, he said. Bruce Isleward, Senior Advisor to the Director General of WHO. In most low-income countries, less than 5% of the population is immunized. Unvaccinated includes many health care workers and people at high risk of death and serious illness. In many middle-income countries, including most of Latin America, only about one-third of the population is fired.

To stop the evolution of new variants, the world needs to focus on immunizing these populations before giving additional protection to low-risk individuals in rich countries, Aylward said. .. “The problem is that not enough people are vaccinated. Therefore, our top priority is relatively simple. Before we go beyond that, we vaccinated twice with unvaccinated vaccine. Please give me.”

Rachel Silverman, Health researchers at the Center for Global Development agree. “I recognize that it is a complex policy decision for the Biden administration. [on whether to offer boosters], And their main responsibility lies with the American citizens. ”

“On the other hand, if you’re looking at ways to get the world and Americans out of this crisis, simply increasing the number of boosters and doubling the vaccination of Americans will be widespread worldwide. It doesn’t work while you’re there. Viruses. Inevitably more variants emerge, one of which inevitably becomes vaccine resistant.

“Therefore, recommending boosters is a bit of a short-sighted policy,” Silberman added.

You don’t have to turn down the booster, but there are ethical issues that world leaders should consider.

But the solution is not for individuals in wealthy countries to turn down boosters, she said. “There is not always a direct benefit to someone like you or me refusing the vaccine,” she said. “It doesn’t really mean that it’s in someone’s arms. Therefore, I don’t think it makes ethical personal ethics to reject vaccines or boosters for that purpose, but certainly at the social level and in society- At a broader level, the ethics of making that priority decision are fairly dilute. “

WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes argues that any booster policy is ethically questionable. Providing booster shots only exacerbates the inequity of large-scale vaccines that already exist around the world, Tedros said. “Only if manufacturers and leaders prioritize booster shots over supply to low- and middle-income countries will the gap between what they have and what they don’t have increase,” he said.

All available vaccines should go first to people around the world who are at high risk of hospitalization and death, he said. Michael Ryan Of WHO. “For example, we plan to give out additional life jackets to those who already have life jackets so that others can drown without having a single life jacket.”