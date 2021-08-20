A surge in cases of “currently widespread” viruses in society

Increasing cases of Covid-19 related to indoor hospitality were revealed yesterday.

He said HSE is growing, though they are not yet important.

Niamh O’Beirne’s head of testing and tracking said family gatherings were the main setting for outbreaks such as barbecues, weddings, and large crowds indoors.

She said yesterday that 1,818 new cases of the virus had been diagnosed in a warning from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan that “the incidence of the disease is rising rapidly across the country.”

He said there were 12,348 cases of the virus last week, indicating that it is “currently widespread in our community.”

According to HSE, infected people report an average of about 3.4 contacts, which is not accurate given the level of socialization.

The real estimate is that a person who tests positive has about 6-9 contacts.

He appealed to people to identify unvaccinated and vaccinated names that may have been exposed to the virus.

If close contact is fully vaccinated and there are no symptoms, they do not need to restrict movement unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The spread of delta variants is high among the younger age group, with a positive rate of 21 pc between the 21-30 groups tested.

High positive rates are currently seen at test centers in Cavan, Mayo, Galway and Trarie.

Damian McCarion, who oversees the development of vaccination, said he would step up the promotion of vaccination in areas where the proportion of people tested positive is high.

At yesterday’s HSE briefing, unvaccinated staff were reported to be returning Covid-19 to environments such as hospitals and nursing homes.

HSE said 12 new outbreaks involving 121 people occurred in nursing homes during the week leading up to August 14.

Five more outbreaks were reported in acute hospitals, with 12 positive.

Some infected people are completely vaccinated, but they are unlikely to get the virus.

Professor Martin Cormican, an HSE leader in infection control, said:

“But from a public health perspective, we may be concerned that unvaccinated health care workers may have contributed to the introduction of the virus into certain environments. increase.”

HSE has a policy of moving unvaccinated staff out of direct patient care.

“We need to allow time for the immune level of the community to rise while the vaccine program continues,” said Dr. Holohan.

“Delta variants spread through close contact with others,” he added.

“If possible, keep working from home. Remember that small group meetings outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor spaces are safe for everyone.

“Follow public health advice and take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated at all recommended doses. These are our safeguards against the spread of the virus.

“The risk of occurrence in a group environment, such as at work or at a social gathering, can be minimized by keeping social distances, avoiding crowds, wearing masks and good hand hygiene.”