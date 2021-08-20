The number of COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals continues to grow

COVID-19 hospitalizations surged in Maine for the second straight week, reaching the highest level since May 31st.

Across the state, 93 people were hospitalized for the disease on Thursday. The number of acute COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit has reached 49 across the state, the highest level since May 10, comparable to the levels seen in many of the winter surges. At the two largest hospitals in the state, Maine Medical Center in Portland and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, about 80% of all inpatients who test positive for the disease are in the intensive care unit.

This summer pattern is in stark contrast to the summer of 2020. Vaccines have not yet been created, but the number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit rarely reached double digits last summer, and the number of state-wide inpatients with this disease is several at a time. Weekly teens. However, the delta variant, which is 2-3 times more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain and appears to make inpatients ill, is a seasonal population that Maine hospitals usually face the busiest month. When it increased, it changed the dynamic. ..

“This is a completely different pandemic than last summer,” said Dr. Dora Ammils, chief health improvement officer at MainMed’s parent company, MainHealth, who confirmed record overall share over the past week. Said. “It’s much, much, much more contagious.”

According to Mills, Maine Health has three pediatric inpatients with acute cases of COVID-19, but the hospital network has seen only a handful of such cases in the last 16-month pandemic. I saw only one person at a time. “There are a lot of children infected with COVID all over the country. When I go back to school, it worries me.”

The overall rapid increase in COVID-19 patients continues to be seen in EMMC, which functions as the main treatment center in the northern and eastern halves of the state. Bangor Hospital, which had no COVID-19 inpatients for several days in late July, started treatment of two inpatients from July 30 to 13 a week ago, the highest number since January 20. I went until the 24th.

Dr. James Jarvis, Physician Incident Commander at EMMC’s parent organization, Northern Light Health, states that more than 80% of these inpatients are unvaccinated and many are from regions with low vaccination rates.

“Many of these individuals are sent to EMMC because they are ill and unable to stay in small hospitals,” said Jarvis. “We are operating on the assumption that this surge is still going on and is going up instead of down.”

Cases of new COVID-19 were flat in Penobscot County, where EMMC is located, but are increasing in Aroostook, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington counties. The tendency to be hospitalized usually masks the tendency of new cases in 1-2 weeks due to the typical onset time of the worst effects of the disease among patients with acute effects.

EMMC was treating an average of 18.4 COVID-19 inpatients per day for the week ending Thursday. That’s more than double the daily average of 8.6 last week, and nearly five times the level of the previous week. It was less than half of the pandemic midwinter peak here, treating inpatients with an average of 51.9 COVID-19 per day. This is the heaviest weekly burden of any hospital in the state.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients also increased in Mainmed, treating an average of 13.6 daily for the week to Thursday, compared to 10.3 last week. Biddeford’s Southern Maine Healthcare Medical Center surged from an average of 4.1 COVID-19 inpatients per day last week to 8.1 this week.

Worst level since spring

Several other hospitals this week have also suffered the worst burdens since spring, including Mercy Hospital in Portland, Sebastic Cook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, and Main Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.

Belfast’s Wald County General, located in the most affected county in the state recently, is the heaviest week of the pandemic overall, with an average daily COVID-19 hospitalization increase from one last week. Did.

Augusta’s Maine General goes against this trend, with COVID-19 inpatients declining from 3.7 to 3.3 and 2.3 per day over the past two weeks.

Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center also confirmed a decrease in average daily cases (2.1 in the 6 days from 4.7 to Wednesday last week), but precedent for inpatients “suspected” of COVID-19 infection. No numbers were also reported. Day.

CMMC spokesman Ann Kim had no additional information about the unusual number of suspicious cases. This was much more than the previous week.

Hospitalization is a late indicator in that it usually occurs one to three weeks after a person is exposed to the disease. However, unlike other metrics, hospitalization does not depend on who tested how many people. They can end in three ways: recovery, death or transfer to another facility.

Presherald has compiled data from hospitals and hospital networks. The data does not include outpatients or inpatients who are suspected of being infected with the virus but have not been tested.

