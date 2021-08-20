Riverside County Public Health calls on residents to be tested for COVID





Riverside County reminds people that testing is an important defense against the spread of the coronavirus. Michael Osour, Assistant Director of the Riverside County Public Health Service, said: The slow flow of cars on the Indio test site on Thursday afternoon indicates that fewer people are currently taking the test than when the pandemic began. “In early July, we tested less than 100 people per 100,000 people, so we strengthened the tests as needed,” said Osur. Sidney Smith, who works as a security guard at the site, says he attracts more people in the morning than usual. “They try to get in here as soon as possible because they know it will be closed by 3 o’clock,” Smith said. The county continues to provide community members with free COVID tests and vaccines, as Delta variants describe most new cases of infection. Health officials say vaccination is the best way to maintain protection from the virus. Nearly 45% of Riverside County is fully vaccinated and nearly 52% is vaccinated once. However, if you are not vaccinated, other measures, such as wearing a mask and regular examinations, can help the community track the surge in potential cases. Testing cannot determine the amount of virus, but it is important to monitor the symptoms. According to the Riverside County Health Department, all positive COVID tests across California are reported through a state-owned system called Cal Ready. The data on the number of people who tested positive is accurate, but there is usually a slight delay before the information enters the system. “We’ll use the numbers from the previous week to calculate the average for the week,” says Osur. If you need more information about where to set up your booking Free test Or to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the county Website Alternatively, call (951) 358-5000. Stay on News Channel 3 for more development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kesq.com/news/coronavirus/2021/08/19/riverside-county-public-health-reminds-residents-to-get-tested-for-covid/

