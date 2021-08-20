The new freezer helps providers give vaccine boosters without leaving residents – CBS Denver





Fort Collins, Colorado (CBS4)– After the White House and FDA announced that booster shots were needed to fight COVID-19 further, an elderly adult life provider in Colorado was the best way to easily provide boosters to hundreds of residents. Say it is in a state. Columbine Health Systems in northern Colorado offers different levels of care to Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, and Windsor. Now, thanks to an investment in proper refrigeration, Colombine is able to properly administer a third COVID-19 vaccination without leaving the resident. read more: Looking for Samuel Fassel who wanted a deadly shootout of Schmuel Silverberg in Denver during the crime, the reward grows to $ 27,000 “On March 23, we had a refrigerator, a freezer, and a vaccine,” said Yvonne Myers, director of health systems at Columbine Health. “We were in a good place when boosters started to get talked about.” Columbine Health recently purchased a refrigerator and freezer to add to the on-campus pharmacy. The freezer can be cooled low enough to maintain the Pfizer and Modana vaccines. According to Myers, the company wants to buy a freezer so that Johnson & Johnson can maintain his vaccination himself, while avoiding the concerns that arise with his first vaccination. “We had to get people on the bus, and people had to drive. And they put on face shields, tested everyone, did all the screenings, and they did. We had to make sure we could mix everything together, and when it was time to get vaccinated, we started mixing people, “says Myers. read more: CDOT hopes to resume I-70 through Glenwood Canyon by dawn on Friday When booster shots needed to be announced, Myers said Colombine was in a good position to facilitate the process. “We can welcome Pfizer, Modana and Johnson & Johnson, so what you need, what you have, what your requirements are, whether you are immunocompromised or have a third booster shot. Regardless, we can provide what you need, and it’s a game changer for us, “Myers said. Residents like Aaffien Schafer said adding a freezer to Dillon Thomas on CBS4 would make further vaccination easier. “It’s a nice community. We’re all the same age,” Schaefer said. “It was really good for us old people. So it would be great if we could get boosters in the same way. It feels very comfortable.” According to Myers, the company is currently working to secure higher doses for all three FDA-approved vaccinations so that it can begin the process of applying booster shots. Other news: Karen Garner Arrested: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hope Begins Preliminary Hearing “I’m really excited that our residents can get boosters because I really think it protects them,” Myers said. “(We) can catch all the inhabitants they live in where they are. Its convenience will make it easier, faster and safer for them. . ”

