Health
U.S. authorities investigate whether the Moderna vaccine is associated with a higher risk of rare side effects
At Camp Foster in Okinawa, healthcare professionals will fill syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. (The Curry Larsen / US Marine Corps)
Federal health officials are investigating new reports that the moderna corona virus vaccine may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease called myocarditis in younger adults than previously believed. increase.
A study involving the Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focuses on Canadian data, suggesting that the Moderna vaccine may be at higher risk for younger people, especially men under the age, than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Suggests. 30 or so. Authorities are also scrutinizing data from the United States to determine if there is evidence of increased risk from Modana in the US population.
The two who described the investigation did not have the authority to discuss the ongoing review, subject to anonymity.
One familiar with the review emphasized that it was too early to reach a conclusion. The person said the agency had to do additional work before deciding whether to issue any new or revised warnings or recommendations regarding the situation. In June, the FDA added a warning label to Pfizer and Modana’s shots (both known as mRNA vaccines) regarding an increased risk of myocarditis.
“We haven’t come to a conclusion about this,” said one person familiar with the survey. “The data is not a slam bang.”
Moderna did not immediately respond to the request for comment.
Stephanie Caccomo, an FDA spokeswoman, said the authorities did not comment on internal meetings or discussions, but said: We have previously contacted you about myocarditis and the COVID-19 vaccine, but if new information changes your risk / benefit profile, we will update the general public accordingly. “
In a statement, the CDC said, “The Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee is reviewing and will continue to review reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. CDC, FDA, And our vaccine safety partners actively monitor these reports, including reviews of data and medical records, to further learn and understand their relationship to COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. “
One individual said that Canadian data provided by the government of the country could indicate a 2.5-fold higher incidence of myocarditis in people who received Moderna compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Said. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart.
The side effects of myocarditis are very rare, and even if they are more likely to occur in people who are vaccinated with Moderna, they are probably very rare. Authorities want to be careful not to provoke public vigilance, especially if authorities are trying to convince more people to vaccinate in the wake of a surge in incidents fueled by fast-moving delta mutants. thinking about.
Federal health officials in late June said there was a “likely link” between the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, increasing the risk of rare heart disease in adolescents and young adults.
However, at a meeting on June 24, CDC’s vaccine advisor said that vaccination with the virus-induced disease covid-19 would outweigh the risk of developing myocarditis due to vaccination, as well as heart inflammation and other serious medicine. He said the risk of problems is much higher.
The CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services, along with 15 leading medical and public health organizations in the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American Medical Association, and the American Nurses Association, said in a joint statement after the June meeting. “We strongly encourage everyone over the age of 12 to take a shot,” he said, as the benefits far outweigh the potential harms.
——–
The Washington Post’s Lena H. Sun contributed to this report.
..
