Morning Email: ACT warns against “Free Day”, finds huge coral, confuses Covid rules

Morning mood. Andrew Barr, Prime Minister of the Australian Capital Territory, has accused New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian of endangering young people By not tightening restrictions in Greater Sydney, and to his colleagues Stop presenting 70% or 80% vaccination goals as "free days"..Thursday's Beregikrian told locked-down residents throughout the state There are "exciting things to look forward to" When she introduces her freedom to vaccinated people once her goals are achieved in the coming weeks.Prior to what is likely to be harsh Today's National Council of Ministers, Bar told Guardian Australia Given that Doherty Institute modeling depicts far more subtle differences than achieving a particular vaccination rate, political leaders tell the community when they can safely move beyond the blockade. Needed to be more frank.

All Australians over the age of 16 will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine from August 30th. Consistent with the expected arrival of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines in September with an additional 5m. Australia has now reached the milestone that more than half of eligible Australians have received at least one dose. The regional NSW blockade was extended for at least a week until August 28th. As the state set 681 new daily records on Thursday. Nurseries throughout New South Wales Seeking urgent guidanceThe center may have inadvertently contributed to the spread of the virus, saying they are concerned. This call was made as hundreds of Covid cases were reported in children throughout the state and more than 160 daycare centers were closed nationwide.

Australia-based charity with staff in Afghanistan Their workers’ west ties say they could be targeted by the Taliban Disappointed with the response from the Australian Government Only 26 people returned after the first rescue mission. Australia has reserved 3,000 places within existing humanitarian intake for Afghan citizens fleeing conflict in that country, Scott Morrison said Thursday The figure was “floor, not ceiling” And “I think we can achieve more.” Dozens of Afghan citizens who are Australian partners and are waiting for their partner visa application to be processed Fear of being left behind in Afghanistan.. As Australia prepares to increase evacuation in Kabul, on Thursday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ask Australian citizens, permanent residents and visa holders to travel to the airport if safe “to wait for a planned evacuation flight”. Prompted.

Australia

Off the coast of Gourboudy (Orpheus Island), Queensland, a giant coral was found that was about the same length and height as a double-decker bus. Photo: Richard Woodget

10.5 meters wide, twice the size of its closest cousin, the “very large” coral, four centuries ago Found on the Great Barrier Reef By a group of scientists and community members attending the Marine Citizen Science Course. The traditional owner named it Coral Mugadambi, which means “big coral”.

action Canceled Sponsor Race Day Because the jockey had to travel from the region’s New South Wales to attend, Raised concerns that the spring race carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne could also be cancelled.

The gas company, which received a $ 21 million grant in the Beataloo Basin, paid a charter flight for the head of the Liberal Party’s fundraising group to inspect its activities with Energy Minister Angus Taylor., Documents passed to the Senate investigation show..

Morrison Government I want to protect the legal costs funded by taxpayers from the secrets of the Robotette scandal Despite no longer facing proceedings over the program.. The government claimed a public interest exemption and refused to answer the questions posed by the Senate investigation.

Consumer group Choice wants a star rating system to tell people how long a point-of-sale purchase will last. When It turns out that 88% of Australians support such a plan..

world

A graffiti depicting Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg. Photo: Anton Vaganov / Reuters

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny imprisoned I’m writing from behind the bar Before the first anniversary of nerve gas poisoning on August 20, last year. He urged Western politicians to take meaningful action against global corruption and impose personal sanctions on oligarchs “in the aide of Vladimir Putin.”

In Gijon, a city in northern Spain cancel Bullfighting festival 100 years ago After the two bulls killed this week were accused of “crossing various boundaries” because they were named “feminists” and “Nigeria.”

U.S. officials thought their British counterparts were “out of their minds” for herd immunity. As part of Boris Johnson’s first policy on the handling of coronavirus According to the new book About the global response to pandemics.

OnlyFans, a subscriber-only website synonymous with pornography, has announced that it will ban adult content from the site. After pressure from payment processors..

Australian actor Nicole Kidman as Hong Kong prepares for stricter Covid-19 travel restrictions Reportedly tax exempted To skip the mandatory 21-day hotel quarantine from the government Encourage online backlash.

Diversity and inclusiveness have recently become the watchword of fashion, and brands are responding by designing lines of adaptive clothing for people with a variety of disabilities. Retailers such as The Iconic and Every Human We have sought to create a “more comprehensive Australian fashion landscape” and a “greater choice for people with disabilities”However, cost is still one of the major limitations of adaptive garments.

Few films feature working-class characters and the details of working-class everyday life in a very daunting way, managed by director and screenwriter David Koepp at the Stir of Echoes. Set in the suburbs of Chicago, this 1999 thriller starring Kevin Bacon is a brilliant transformation of a mediocre working-class neighborhood into a threatening place. Amra Pajalic writes..

Brisbane-based writer Nick Earls has a large and diverse work Novels, young adult fiction, short stories. His latest release, Empire, delves into how we imagine the past, skillfully moving between continents from the present to the days of Napoleon and Beethoven, skipping over time. We will delve deeper into the impact of history on our present.Meditate on how we imagine the past and explore how it is subtly but deeply rooted in the present, this is Provoke, entertain, Joseph Cummins writes..

The Prime Minister claims that people understand the rules, as the Covid-19 case in New South Wales hit a record high. But is it really easy to understand because there are different rules in different parts of the state?Lenoir Taylor and Mike Teacher talk to Gabriel Jackson Finding confusing rules, mixed messaging, and clear ways to communicate in a pandemic..

Full text Gladys Berejikrian says Covid’s rules are simple, is that so? – With Lenoir Taylor Sorry, your browser doesn’t support audio, but you can download it here https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/05-61553-gnl.fw.200505.jf You can listen to .ch7DW.mp3.

The full story is Guardian Australia's daily news podcast.

Timon Kenton Smith at AIS Archery Facility in Canberra. Photo: Mike Bowers / Guardian

Deep inside the Australian Institute of Sport, a team of engineers is struggling to give Australian Paralympians an advantage in Tokyo. Although the workshop may lack the grandeur of AIS training facilities The machine and its employees, including 9 3D printers – 6 engineers and machinists – May become Australia’s secret weapon at the Paralympics starting Tuesday.

Sydney’s commuters are on the rise, even though people want to stay home during the blockage. On Wednesday, Sydney’s public transport made about 90,000 additional trips compared to the same period last month. Sydney Morning Herald Report.. ACEM, Australia’s premier institution of emergency care, requires individual quotas for mandatory skilled workers to enter Australia. Dozens of foreign doctors who offered a contract from SA Health to ease the burden on the emergency department due to the Covid outbreak were unable to arrive in Australia due to arrival restrictions. by Advertiser..

A federal court will hold a hearing in a defamation proceeding of Western Australian Premier Mark Magawan against Queensland’s mining authority Clive Palmer.

