Over 70 Michigan counties have “substantial” or “high” levels of COVID-19 community infections.





Michigan has the fifth lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country. However, the state still has high-level areas for community communication in all its regions. This is due to the latest information on COVID-19 by Marisa Eisenberg, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan. “Despite the low infection rates across the United States, they are still at high levels of CDC levels. There are high levels of infection in all regions of Michigan,” she said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tracking these risk levels throughout the county.. From August 12th to August 18th, the CDC reported that more than 70 Michigan counties were classified as either “substantial” or “high” levels of coronavirus community infection. Fifty of these counties on the CDC tracker, including the state’s three largest counties, Wayne, Auckland, and McComb, are at “high” levels alone. According to the CDC, in areas with high or high infection rates, everyone should wear a mask indoors. Cases are increasing in all age groups, according to Eisenberg. Adults aged 25-34 are the highest. People between the ages of 18 and 24 are second. According to wednesday State update of case, COVID-19 has a total of 925,377 confirmed cases and 20,076 confirmed deaths. Combined Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 2,690 new cases were seen. University of Michigan experts also Layered protection.. Especially because the school year starts soon. (Most will start next week.) Layered protection means that even if vaccinated, you can mask or socially distance yourself in areas of high infection. 55% of Missiganders over 12 years old Completely vaccinated.. Emily Martin is an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan.Martin pointed out British studies It shows the high efficacy of coronavirus vaccines (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) against delta mutants. She explained that more cases in an area could lead to more breakthrough cases, but if fully vaccinated, the chances of getting infected are even lower. According to Martin, the data show that breakthrough cases also tend to be less serious. “It’s important to keep the community low and keep the vaccine out to the community, because the higher the community level, the higher the risk for everyone,” she explained. Data from the state shows that Less than 1% The proportion of fully vaccinated people has caused a breakthrough in Michigan.

