UK approves deployment of “first of its kind” Covid antibody therapy | Coronavirus





Drug regulators have approved the use of the first treatment in the UK that used artificial antibodies to prevent and combat Covid-19. Minister of Health, Sajid JavidThe approval of the first drug specifically designed for the coronavirus in the country was “great news” and he said he wanted it to be deployed as soon as possible for patients with the NHS. .. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the clinical trial data they evaluated, could reduce the chances of Lonapreb being used to prevent infection, treat symptoms of acute Covid-19 infection, and be hospitalized for the virus. He said he showed that there was. The study was conducted prior to widespread vaccination and prior to the emergence of viral variants. This is the first monoclonal antibody combination product approved for use in the prevention and treatment of acute viral infections for the United Kingdom. Monoclonal antibodies are artificial proteins that act like natural human antibodies in the immune system. Developed by Regeneron and Roche, the drug, administered either by injection or infusion, acts on the lining of the respiratory system to bind tightly to the virus and prevent access to cells. Javid said: “The UK is considered the world leader in identifying and developing life-saving treatments for Covid-19 after proven safe and effective in government-sponsored clinical trials. “This is great news from an independent drug regulator, which means the UK has approved the first treatment designed specifically for Covid-19. This treatment is a world-renowned vaccination. In addition to the program and life-saving therapies dexamethasone and tosirizumab, it will be an important addition to the arsenal to tackle Covid-19. “We are currently working with the NHS and specialist clinicians to deliver this treatment to NHS patients as soon as possible.” Dr. Samantha Atkinson, Interim Chief Quality and Access Officer at MHRA, said: “Ronapreb is the first treatment for Covid-19, and after careful evaluation of the data by specialist scientists and clinicians, we are confident that this treatment is safe and effective. “Without compromising quality, safety and effectiveness, the general public can trust that MHRA has performed a robust and thorough assessment of all available data.” Regulators said the government and the NHS would see how treatment would eventually be delivered to patients.

