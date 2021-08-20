ACT Prime Minister Andrew Barn Announces 12 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Related to Existing Clusters





With 12 new coronavirus infections in the Australian Capital Territory, the number of active infections will be 94.

The Australian Capital Territory has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours of outbreaks of highly contagious delta strains. Prime Minister Andrew Barr said 11 of the new cases reported on Friday were related to existing clusters. The final case is an interview with a contact tracer. Vaccine deployment at ACT continues to move at a rapid pace, with jab rates well above the national average. Over 58% of the population is first dosed and 34.6% of the population is fully vaccinated. Barr said more than 7,800 COVID-19 negative tests have been processed in the last 24 hours, significantly reducing waiting lines. “If there were people waiting for the line to go down and waiting for less time to get out for the test, today is a good day for that,” he said. On Friday, test centers in Gold Creek, Erindale and Weston Creek recorded limited waiting times. This is the victory of the Prime Minister, who has fought to reduce waiting times since the blockade of ACT began. Currently, more than 20,000 people have been quarantined throughout Canberra, and ACT police have reported a high level of compliance. “ACT Policing has conducted compliance tests and checks on more than 150 hotels and homes in the last 24 hours, and 85 business checks have performed 760 traffic outages,” Barr said. “Only 12 turnarounds and 12 warnings have been issued, and police chiefs advise that they are primarily for people who do not wear masks.” The state prime minister also noted a federal announcement that Pfizer vaccine eligibility would be extended to groups aged 16-39. He said the deployment of the ACT vaccine was curtailed by limited supplies to discuss with the national cabinet at a meeting on Friday afternoon. Mr. Barr encouraged residents to continue to comply with COVID-19 regulations due to the infectivity of the virus. “It went from 1 to 100 in a week, which shows how quickly the virus spreads and fully supports why the blockade took place,” he said. ACT first entered a 7-day snap lockdown on Thursday, August 12th. After that, the lockdown was extended for another two weeks until September 2.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/act-chief-minister-andrew-barr-announces-12-new-covid19-cases-11-linked-to-existing-clusters/news-story/dba2891fb19c4ebc67893430209c8cb1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos