August 19: Public Health Report 36 New Cases





The Plumas County Public Health Service announced on the evening of August 19 that there were 36 new cases to report. The Health Organization posts positive test results twice a week, Monday and Thursday. There were 17 reports on Monday, August 16th (final report date). The cases reported today are as follows. Seventeen Cases in the southern region (Quincy / Meadow Valley): Eight cases were confirmed on August 17. Four people were confirmed on August 18th. And today, five people were confirmed on August 19th. 13 Cases in the eastern region (Graeagle / Portola): Three cases were confirmed on August 17. Six were confirmed on August 18. And the four were confirmed today on August 19th. advertisement four Cases in the northern region (Greenville / Indian Valley): 2 cases confirmed on August 17 and 2 cases confirmed today on August 19. two Western region (Chester / Lake Armana) case: confirmed on August 17th. To date, the total number of coronaviruses identified in the county is 902. There have been some hospitalizations with increased cases in the last few weeks, but details have not been provided through public health. (Plumas News received information from a private source that he was hospitalized at Plumas District Hospital today from an individual in a Quincy shelter.) Plumas County has not tested the Delta variant. If the individual’s test is positive, a second swab will be taken and sent for further testing. Due to the backlog, it may take a couple of weeks for the final results to be obtained. Public health states that contact tracing indicates that the delta variant is in Plumas County. advertisement To sign up for the vaccine, go to the state My turn system. For more information on COVID-19 in Plumas County, call the Public Health Hotline 283-6400 or visit its covid website. here..

