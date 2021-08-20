Health
16 new COVID cases in Cattaraugus County. NY is studying vaccine efficacy | News
Olean — 16 new COVID-19 outbreaks on Thursday, with nearly 32,200 people completing the vaccine series, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported.
A total of 34,873 people have been vaccinated at least once. This is 54.8% of the population over the age of 18, but 45.4% of the total population is vaccinated at least once.
According to the county’s director of public health, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the latest positive rate for daily tests in the county was 2.9%. The 7-day moving average of positives in the virus test was 3.1%, and the 14-day moving average was 3.5%.
As of Thursday, there were residents of three counties hospitalized with COVID-19, with 89 active cases. A total of 345 people were quarantined because they were exposed to or may have COVID-19.
Vaccine efficacy
Researchers report that unvaccinated New Yorkers are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 8 times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.
Researchers at the Faculty of Health, the University of Albany, and SUNY Rensselaer found that the effectiveness of the vaccine for hospitalization in New York was between May 3 and July 25, between 92% and 95% when adjusted by age. I found it staying.
“The results of our study are clear. Vaccines provide New Yorkers with the strongest protection against COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations,” said State Health Commissioner and lead author of the study. Dr. Howard Zucker said.
However, as the delta mutant became the predominant form of the virus, its effectiveness against infection dropped from about 92% to 80% during that period, the study said. The diminished effect, in part, was announced on Wednesday by the federal government that booster shots would be available to Americans six months after the first vaccination series starting in September.
The study, published by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was the first to look at state-wide data to determine vaccine efficacy, Zucker said.
Researchers analyzed test results and hospitalization and vaccine data for New Yorkers over the age of 18. This study compared “breakthrough” infections defined as positive coronavirus tests in people at least two weeks after the last vaccination from May 3 to July 25. Symptoms.
During that time, 9,675 confirmed cases were found in fully vaccinated adults, and 38,505 cases were found unvaccinated. Of the fully vaccinated people, 1,271 were admitted to the hospital with Covid-19, but 7,308 were unvaccinated.
Researchers speculate that reduced infection prevention may be due to several reasons, including increased infectivity of the delta mutant and weakened immunity from the vaccine first given in December. bottom.
