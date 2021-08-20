Alberta woman beats death after procedure removes COVID-19 blood clot

According to Alberta Health Services, a woman who was considered dead for 30 minutes was revived by a doctor using what appears to be Canada’s first new device.

Calgary’s Brenda Crouwel developed a blood clot shortly after the contract COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Earlier this year. Her health deteriorated rapidly, and at some point medical staff performed CPR for 25 minutes to keep her alive.

“Her blood pressure bottomed out. It was very low. She was in shock and collapse and some of her organs weren’t functioning,” said Intervention Radio at Foothills Medical Center. Logist Dr. Jason Wong said at a press conference on Thursday.

With the approval of Health Canada, his team used the new device ∞ Indigo Lightning CAT12 to extract deadly blood clots that had invaded Crouwel’s lungs before taking action.

She woke up without knowing how close she was to death.

“People say there are no miracles anymore, but there are miracles because I wouldn’t be here without God’s touch,” Crouwel said.

She spent almost a month in the hospital, including eight days in a medically induced coma. Her family was afraid of the worst.

“My son, who was 18 at the time, said with tears,” Mom, I didn’t know if I was planning a funeral. “

“I have incredible emotional days about what happened to me, how sick I was and how close I was to death. I can’t believe what my family experienced.”

















The CAT12 is a large straw-sized tube that allows medical professionals to remove larger blood clots than previously possible with minimally invasive surgery.

Wong said the CAT12 is a game changer.

“This procedure has been done in our center and other centers in Canada before, but not on this device,” he said.

“Based on the images, I found that Brenda’s heart was very ill. We knew there was a lot of blood clots in her lungs, which triggered the surgery. “

Crouwel, who had not been vaccinated when the COVID-19 test tested positive, hopes that her experience will help others immunize.

She used to be uncertain about the vaccine, but now the whole family is vaccinated with both. Her first was before she was discharged.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy and everything. It was like we were on that boat,” Crowell said.

“You can still get vaccinated. You have to do what you can to make it better for everyone.”

According to Alberta health data, the majority of Alberta residents admitted to COVID-19 or in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since January 1, 93.9% of new cases have been included in cases without two cases. The same is true for 91.7 percent of hospitalized cases and 86.1 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

