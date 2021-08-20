Research: Extreme heat is becoming a non-negligible global health problem





In 2019, more than 356,000 people died from extreme heat-related causes in just nine countries. Deaths are not only preventable, but are expected to increase as temperatures rise around the world. Lancet show. Important reason: Heat stress is known to lead to stroke, organ and brain damage, but a Washington University study found several types of heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc. , Has also been found to cause many specific pathological conditions. In numbers: Heat-related deaths have increased by 74% since 1980 and 2016, revealing that the hotter parts of the world are likely to suffer from extreme heat-related mortality rates. About 1.3 million people died in connection with the common cold, an increase of 31% from 1990.

One of the studies analyzed about 65 million deaths in nine countries. 95% of the world’s temperature range inhabited and 29% of the world’s population. What they are saying: “In most regions, cold has a significant impact on health, but according to our analysis, the negative effects of extreme heat are in many parts of South Asia, the Middle East and Africa,” he said. Katrin Barkart, co-author of the University of Washington Institute for Health Index Evaluation, said in a statement. State of play: Hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms tend to increase during the heat wave, with mental health problems, adverse effects of pregnancy and childbirth, and increased medical costs. Elderly people and other vulnerable people who are isolated or have poor athletic performance are also more likely to experience the health effects of extreme heat.

People who do not have access to air conditioning can suffer the most from prolonged extreme heat and can hardly rest overnight. Big picture: Extreme thermal events are becoming more common, serious, and longer lasting around the world, and studies show that this is related to anthropogenic climate change. Studies show that rising temperatures exacerbate other environmental problems, such as lowering ground ozone levels, wildfires, and the rapid increase in urban population.

NS CDC To date this year, we have tracked more than 3,500 deaths from heat.

The study’s authors say at least 600 excess deaths were reported in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States this summer due to unprecedented heat waves in late June and early July. Notable points: In August, report from United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change The relationship between human greenhouse gas emissions and global warming was called “obvious.” The report warned that warming at 1.5 ° C (2.7 ° F) would increase the likelihood of a 50-year thermal event by 8.6 times. With warming at 4 ° C (7.2 ° F), odds increase nearly 40 times. Conclusion: “Even if strategies to slow climate change are in place, global temperatures continue to rise, and personal behavior and environmentally sustainable changes in the environment constructed are to adapt to an increasingly hot world. It is urgently needed, “the author writes.

