Why the coronavirus has changed over time and what it means in the future

MeIt is impossible to say how the coronavirus continues to evolve. After all, these changes are the result of random mutations.

But there are some basic principles that explain why virus The principles that can guide an understanding of its ongoing evolution, and what it means for the future of pathogens, have changed as it does.

The great fear is that nature can completely deprive vaccines and spit out some new variants that overturn the progress we have made against pandemics. But for virologists and immunologists, such a possibility is unlikely.

advertisement

It’s not to say a variant Does not compromise immune protection..Already displayed Delta is causing a breakthrough infection Significant cases at a higher rate than other variants.But the vaccine shows They do not lose a lot of vitality Regardless of the variant they oppose in protecting people from hospitalization and death. The way the vaccine works leaves optimistic experts that mutations do not suddenly make everyone vulnerable again.

“I don’t think we can create a mutant that completely circumvents antibody or vaccine immunity,” said Florian Kramer, a vaccination scholar at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Already, according to Kramer, the immune system’s ability to neutralize viral mutants has been seen to be reduced to the maximum extent in beta mutants, but it is still persistent. As such, the vaccine has not lost a major step in protecting people from the worst consequences of Covid-19.

advertisement

Scientists warn that unexpected things can happen. Already, they had to reassess their thinking about the evolution of the coronavirus. This virus family calibrates itself when replicating. That is, it detects mutations more slowly than viruses such as influenza. During the first few months of the pandemic, the virus did not appear to have changed in a dramatic way. But now the variant dominates the conversation.

“This virus surprised us,” said Ramon Lorenzo Redondo, a molecular virologist at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.





Below, STAT outlines some important questions about viral evolution and what they mean in the future.

Why does the virus continue to spread?

When the coronavirus began to spread among people in late 2019, it was already a significant spreader. The incident overwhelmed Wuhan and led China to impose a phenomenal blockade at the time.

But for the virus, people were new hosts. Changes in its RNA genome have made it possible to infect cells, replicate within cells, and jump to others, but pathogens have yet to have much opportunity to understand us. There was plenty of room for good growth with us.

This meant that there were many hanging fruit mutations that the virus could pick up, which gave it a competitive advantage over other iterations of the virus. It’s not that the virus deliberately understood which mutations made it a better spreader. However, the virus made a copy of itself, which could cause an error. And by chance, some of those errors pushed it more than its siblings and helped it beat them.

It happened throughout the pandemic. An early change, named D614G, resulted in a strain that spreads better than the first version, allowing its variants to dominate the world. The strain was dominant for some time, but then Alpha emerged and now Delta emerged. Each subsequent iteration was a more effective spreader than the previous strains, thus surpassing the other iterations. (One note about Alpha: Scientists believe that it emerged from someone who had a rare chronic Covid-19 infection with immunodeficiency, which caused the virus to spread more quickly in a single host. Picked up the mutation in, then there.)

One way to think about the infectivity of a virus is on a curve. The curve rises rapidly and gradually decreases towards a certain peak capacity. It will be better to spread relatively quickly, especially if there are uncontrolled transmissions for a year and a half. Over time, it can evolve more slowly, with fewer new combinations of mutations that can increase its transmissibility. Some scientists question whether the delta is highly contagious and the virus may be approaching the flatter part of the curve. But Adam Lauring, a virologist at the University of Michigan, said, “I don’t know where we are when it comes to that level.” In that case, you may encounter mutations that help the virus spread more efficiently.

The virus can change in other ways as well. If there is one silver lining for the Delta, it means that it is so contagious that it is congested with other variants that are more worrisome from an immune point of view: beta and gamma. But scientists warn that there is no underlying reason why mutants that combine the diffusive power of delta with the ability to partially sneak a beta immune response have not emerged.

Such variants may look different from what we imagine. The combination of mutations that appear to maximize transmissibility and antigenic escape may actually eliminate the virus. Mutants that can escape the immune response may be poor at hacking cells to cause infection. But more interesting varieties are possible, and experts say the best way to prevent them is to cut the transmission.

How will all of this change as more people are protected?

Basically, everyone on Earth was initially susceptible to Covid-19, so the fastest-growing variant was able to overtake other variants. However, as the environment changes, so does the pressure to select specific characteristics. And instead of a sprinter like Delta, a bulldozer could ultimately have an advantage.

Take beta and gamma versions. These variants, which emerged in South Africa and Brazil, respectively, emerged in areas where there was a large first wave. It led to one hypothesis that the subspecies took off because it was able to circulate better among previously infected people. Viruses that do not have these features failed to find new cells to infect and fell back.

Scientists can’t be sure that’s what happened in beta and gamma — perhaps they were more contagious in other ways. However, we still believe that mutants that have the ability to evade the immune response will dominate in populations with higher levels of protection. It may not cause serious illness to people who are protected from vaccinations or past infections, but if it does cause infection to at least some people and can be transmitted from it, it is prevalent. The rate increases more than other more difficult variants, causing infections in protected people. (This seems to be happening to some extent in the Delta, given that vaccinated people are now known to infect variants.)

When the population has a high level of immunity, “it is [variants] Michael Wolobay, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, said:

Now, you may be wondering: if so, does that mean that most vaccinated populations actually encourage the virus to evade protection?

Various forces are working here. However, one of the key factors is that the vaccine limits the potential for additional, more dangerous variants by reducing viral replication through both prevention of infection and reduction of infections that occur. .. People who are protected from the virus can act as an evolutionary dead end.

Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, said: “The viruses need to replicate in order to mutate, but in infected vaccinated people, each virus does not win many lotteries.”

How will future evolution of the virus affect vaccine protection?

The nightmare scenario is that the virus changes in a way that completely avoids the immune response but maintains its lethality and infectivity. However, many experts say that the sudden appearance of such strains seems very unlikely. Mutants can dent some of the defenses the vaccine gives us, but the immune response should still be able to protect us from serious illness in general.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine Infectious Diseases Organization, mentioned the components that make up the virus: “The virus alters some amino acids and cannot completely evade the entire immune response.” Stated.

Our first line of defense is antibodies, some of which are trained to recognize specific parts of the virus and prevent it from infecting cells. If the mutation alters these factors (similar to wearing fake whiskers or sunglasses), the antibodies that identify the virus’ upper lips and eyes can be fooled. The virus can gain a foothold and initiate an infection. However, the vaccine recognized other parts of the virus and stimulated our body to have a wave of responders. Antibodies that latch to other parts of the virus can act, and immune cells that help clear the infection before causing much damage can arrive as enhancers.

There is no perfect vaccine. A few people may be hospitalized with Covid-19 or even die after vaccination. Often people in other health conditions. Also, variants can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Perhaps they cause a higher rate of symptomatic illness and even increase the rate of severe illness and hair mortality. Concerns about a generally weakened immune response, combined with the possibility of partial escape of the delta, Promoting discussions about boosters, At least for a particular group of people. But overall, the vaccine is so protective that many virologists do not see the arrival of several variants that alone impair Shot’s power, warning that it cannot be guaranteed. Hmm.

One future of the virus It reaches a certain degree of stability, but then continues to change in small ways. People can become more susceptible to infections over time (it is unknown whether it is yearly or years later and can fluctuate), but still generally from bad results It will be protected. And with every exposure to a virus, including a vaccine that mimics the exposure, our body is better at preventing the virus, perhaps even in the absence of symptoms. As such, SARS-CoV-2 Eventually it will be another endemic respiratory virus..

“The symptom is that immunity is really protective against hospitalization and death, even if you get stuck in the world of Groundhog Day, which continues to infect people every year after the virus is exposed,” Wolobay said. ..

Lab In a study published as a preprint this month, even if mutants that could escape immune protection emerge, study author and virologist Paul Vinhas of Rockefeller University said, “It’s very likely that it will happen suddenly. In the scenario that said, “It’s low,” I found that booster shots are possible. Raise antibody levels to the point where people can dodge evolved viruses. Similarly, if the virus continues to evolve, leading to a slower erosion of immune protection, additional jabs may handle it. Probably tuned for changes in the virus.

“Even if the virus acquires these resistance mutations, it is possible to generate an immune response that addresses them,” said Vinhas.

Helen Brunswell contributed to the report.