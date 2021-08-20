Colorado Children’s Hospital encourages state and local authorities to require masking





Aurora, Colorado – The Colorado Children’s Hospital strongly recommends that state and local officials, schools, and parents ensure the safety of their children by wearing masks in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital said, “All Colorado schools and all children and staff, because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and less than 50% of young adults in Colorado are vaccinated. It is important for the “nursery facility” to start wearing. mask. Schools that require masks encourage reducing bullying of children who choose to wear masks for their own safety and the safety of their families. “We are still emotionally, mentally and physically vulnerable at many levels as more adults and older children are vaccinated and the school aspires to return to’normal’. We must not forget the health and happiness of the youngest of us. Dr. David Brumbaugh, Chief Medical Officer, Children’s, Colorado, said. “We know that masks are a proven tool for stopping the spread of respiratory viruses, so we keep our partners and parents in good health and outbreaks in school. We encourage you to help prevent. “ Hospitals warn of four factors that are exacerbating the current health crisis: Delta variant: The CDC has reported new data showing that delta variants are more infectious and significantly improve infectivity. Children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and are at risk of transmission by the mutant.

The CDC has reported new data showing that delta variants are more infectious and significantly improve infectivity. Children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and are at risk of transmission by the mutant. Early start of the respiratory season: Some children have already experienced polyviral infections such as SARS-CoV-2, RSV, parainfluenza, and other viruses. These cases will continue to increase from autumn to winter.

Some children have already experienced polyviral infections such as SARS-CoV-2, RSV, parainfluenza, and other viruses. These cases will continue to increase from autumn to winter. Mental health crisis: In May, the Colorado Children’s Hospital declared a youth mental health emergency as more and more children began to experience anxiety, depression, isolation and suicidal ideation.Returning to school contributes significantly to stress, but mandatory mask policies can reduce those feelings and the likelihood of school bullying.

In May, the Colorado Children’s Hospital declared a youth mental health emergency as more and more children began to experience anxiety, depression, isolation and suicidal ideation.Returning to school contributes significantly to stress, but mandatory mask policies can reduce those feelings and the likelihood of school bullying. Staffing crisis: Due to burnout, there is a shortage of front-line clinical healthcare providers in the United States. According to a report from the Colorado Children’s Hospital, the number of inpatients during this period has begun to increase by more than 20%, and the number of pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) has increased by 60%. Emergency departments are operated in quantities increased by 20% to 50%, depending on the location in the state. Emergency visits for behavioral health crises have doubled or tripled, depending on the region during the pandemic. Dr. Samuel Dominguez, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases, said: “It is unprecedented to see an increase in all these areas, even before entering school.” To prevent further increases in hospitalization, experts at Colorado Children’s Hospital say parents can: Dr. Mike Distefano, Chief Medical Officer in Southern Colorado, said: “Furthermore, as a pediatric safety net hospital in seven state regions, our hospital has experienced these same challenges and is already beginning to accept seriously ill children from hospitals in neighboring states that are full. “

