DCHHS reports 7th case of West Nile fever the city is preparing to spray after a positive mosquito test – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





Dallas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Health and Welfare Department (DCHHS) is the seventh of West Nile virus infections, just as sprays were ordered in three areas of the city after mosquito samples were tested positive for the virus. We have reported a human case of. The patient was a resident of Dallas’ 75204 zip code and was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease. read more: A Fort Worth couple wakes up at 3am to find a stranger armed in the garage DCHHS reported one West Nile virus-related death in 2021 compared to six WNV-related deaths in 2020. Of the seven human cases of WNV reported in 2021, two are female and five are male. In good weather, mosquito control sprays are scheduled for Friday, August 20th and Saturday, August 21st, between 9pm and 5am in the following areas: read more: Launched in Dallas, the “Karming Initiative” means putting speed-violating drivers on a “diet” The area to be sprayed is generally within the area surrounded by the following boundaries: 2600 blocks on Cypress Avenue 75227: Sken Road To the north McKim Drive To the west Paseo Paraiso Drive To the east and Bruton Road To the south.

To the north To the west To the east and To the south. The area to be sprayed is generally within the area surrounded by the following boundaries: 5100 blocks on Mirror Avenue 75206: Merimac Avenue To the north North Central Expressway To the west McMillan Avenue To the east and Bennett Avenue To the south.

To the north To the west To the east and To the south. The area to be sprayed is generally within the area surrounded by the following boundaries: 5700 blocks of Meletio Lane 75230: Harvest Hill Road To the north Dallas North Tallway To the west Preston Road To the east and Forest lane To the south. County health officials are reminding residents to follow 4D to do everything to avoid mosquito bites. The four Ds are: DEET — All day, daily: Use insect repellents, including DEET or other EPA-approved repellents, outdoors.

Drainage — Drains or disposes of all accumulated water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes can spawn.

Dress — Wear long, loose, light-colored clothing outside

All day — day, dusk, dawn – mosquitoes that limit outdoor time are active day and night WNV is a disease that spreads when bitten by an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected by eating the blood of infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can infect humans and animals with WNV. Other news: Ongoing preparations in Dallas to open a Texas state fair More information about the DCHHS fight against West Nile can be funded on their website..

..

