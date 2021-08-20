Sajid Javid “With Confidence” Covid Booster Can Start In September Without Official Decision





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The booster program is still waiting for recommendations from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) (Photo: Getty Images). Health Minister Sajid Javid said he was “confident” that the Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign could begin in September, despite no official decision. Deployment is still awaiting recommendations from the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI). The committee is still discussing whether a third vaccination is needed. When can I start the booster program? sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise The NHS plan is being implemented to deploy a booster jab with the flu vaccine from September 6, but the program has not yet been officially approved. JCVI met on Thursday (August 19th) to discuss the possibility of giving a third jab to those who “really need”. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the committee, said the deployment decision was imminent and “it is very unlikely that the first two doses will provide sufficient protection.” His comment on the broader deployment was repeated by fellow government adviser Professor Peter Openshaw, who said he needed more evidence of the potential benefits of booster jabs. The booster program is planned, but this is not necessarily going to happen, as experts are keen to invest more time and research to determine if a third dose is really needed. Does not mean. With no official approval, Javid told reporters on Thursday (August 19th) about his visit to open a hospital in Carlyle. “Before we start, we need to get final advice from our expert group, our independent science and medical advisor, JCVI, as people expect, so the exact time Could not be told. “We are waiting for their final opinion. Looking at everything and its timing, we are confident that we can start with the most vulnerable cohort and start in September when we start offering that third jab. increase.” Who is eligible for Booster Jab? People who are classified as vulnerable to Covid-19 due to age, work, or health may be invited to Booster Jab, but Booster Jab provides to protect others. It may be done. The proposal suggests that the program follows a two-step approach, with vulnerable groups providing vaccines first. In Stage 1, starting in September, the following groups will be invited to booster vaccinations and influenza vaccines. – Adults over 70 – People living in elderly care facilities – Frontline medical and social care workers – Adults over 16 years of immunosuppression – Considered clinically very vulnerable Adults 16 years and older In stage 2, the next group should be provided with booster doses as soon as possible after stage 1 and “equal emphasis on influenza vaccine when eligible”. – All adults aged 50 and over – All adults aged 16-49 years in the influenza or Covid-19 risk group – Contact with immunosuppressed individual adult households The Department of Health (DHSC) said about 15 million people will be called in Stage 1 and 17 million people in Stage 2. This article originally appeared in the title of our sisters, NationalWorld..

