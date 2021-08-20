Health
Marin County Holds COVID 3rd Mass Vaccination Event – CBS San Francisco
San Rafael (BCN) — The Public Health Department of Marine County has given a mass vaccine on Saturday to fully vaccinated residents who are eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccination as a result of a weakened immune system. We will hold an inoculation event.
A day’s event by Marine Health and Human Services will take place at the Marine Center at 20 Flags Avenue in San Rafael. Those seeking vaccines are advised to make a reservation. You must bring a valid ID, COVID-19 vaccination card, health insurance or medical insurance card (if any).
Vaccination with a second Pfizer or Modena vaccine more than 28 days ago, cancer treatment, organ or stem cell transplantation, HIV infection, or high doses of corticosteroids or others Available to people who are being actively treated. Immunosuppressive drug.
“The third dose helps to strengthen the protection of people with significantly weakened immune systems,” said Dr. Matt Willis, a county public health officer. “It is also important to remember that our people, who are fully vaccinated and have a normal immune response, are well protected and do not yet require additional doses.”
State and federal health officials said last week against immunocompromised people who are more likely to suffer from the so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infection because the immune response is not as strong as those with fully functional immunity. Approved the third dose. system.
Residents who are eligible for a third vaccination but are unable to attend the mass vaccination event on Saturday are advised to contact their healthcare provider or a local retail pharmacy such as CVS or Walgreens.
Information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at: coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine..
