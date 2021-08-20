Increasing pediatric respiratory illness, families share story





Colorado Springs, Colorado — Colorado Springs families have fought COVID-19 as Colorado Springs Hospital states that it is experiencing an increase in overall patient numbers and cases in the pediatric intensive care unit. Share experiences with young children. “She’s usually very lively, fun and happy, and all the while she’s exhausted and working hard to breathe,” said Tiffany Pittman. In early August, Pitman’s two-year-old daughter, Cecilia, tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not sure because I don’t have a confirmed contact. [how she contracted COVID-19].. All the adults I was with were vaccinated, so it’s hard to say. ” Cecilia was treated with oxygen, IV and steroids for about a week at Colorado Children’s Hospital. Toddlers are far from the only pediatric case that the hospital system has recently treated. Colorado Children’s Hospital reports an overall 20% increase in inpatient numbers during this period. It also reports that the PICU volume is running 60% more than normal. In a press release, Children’s Colorado states, “The emergency department operates in quantities that increase by 20% to 50%, depending on location.” The child’s Colorado writes that the influx is the result of COVID-19 and another respiratory disease, the respiratory syncytial virus. The ongoing situation has encouraged children in Colorado to wear masks at school. The release partially said: As COVID-19 numbers rise and the early respiratory season begins before children return to school, Colorado Children’s Hospital (Colorado Children’s Hospital) is the basis for maintaining the health and safety of all of us. He states that it is more important than ever to continue to make good preventive efforts. That is why we strongly encourage state and local officials, school leaders and parents to take action to protect their children mentally and physically. Throughout the pandemic, Colorado children’s medical professionals consistently find that the best way to protect themselves and others is to be vaccinated, wear a mask, stay socially distant, and wash their hands frequently. Said that. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, and only 41% of adolescents in Colorado and young adults aged 12 to 20 are vaccinated, so masking and all in all schools in Colorado. We have expressed our support for the child-rearing environment of our children. personnel. In addition, they state that when policy is put in place at school, masking removes uncertainty, which adds to anxiety and isolation and further reduces the likelihood of bullying. Pittman wanted his daughter’s experience to encourage other parents to take precautions. “I wanted to share our story, I wanted to share our story, consider getting vaccinated for young children who can’t, at least not themselves. Because I want to do that, “said Pittman. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told Denver 7 that 13 people died in the age group from infancy to 19 years. In six of those deaths, COVID-19 was identified as the leading or root cause. In seven cases, COVID-19 was identified as an important factor.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/patient-volume-spikes-at-childrens-hospital-colorado-family-shares-story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos