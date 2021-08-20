What is a monoclonal antibody? How does it work?

Governor Tampa Ron DeSantis of Florida promotes the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody therapy against COVID-19 while setting up a large site to deliver doses to Floridian fighting a deadly disease. Crossed. However, many may not know what a monoclonal antibody is and how the treatment works.

What is a monoclonal antibody?

The human body naturally makes antibodies to fight infectious diseases. However, when a new virus emerges, the body may not have the antibodies needed to recognize the new disease. In this case, the advent of SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, has caused such problems for people all over the world. That is where monoclonal antibodies come into play.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs are made in the laboratory to combat certain infections. Currently, mAbs fight COVID-19 and are given by infusion. mAb treatment helps the body fight the virus and, in some cases, avoids hospitalization with COVID-19.

Digging a little deeper, the National Institutes of Health said mAb treatment is targeting “peplomers” that help COVID-19 enter cells. At the beginning of August, NIH stated that three mAb treatments had been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration: Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, Casirivimab and imdevimab, and Sotrovimab.

The Department of Health and Human Services says that although vaccines induce the body’s immune system, mAb treatment differs from vaccines because it can take up to two weeks to develop enough antibodies to prevent certain infections. Said. However, if the system already contains the virus, mAb treatment will give the body the antibodies it needs to protect it.

How effective is the treatment?

the study mAb treatment has been shown to be effective in preventing high-risk patients from developing severe COVID-19 symptoms that may require hospitalization.

Regeneron, One of the makers of mAb treatment said treatment within 10 days reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%. GlaxoSmithKline’s mAb treatment showed an 85% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death.

How Much Does a mAb Treatment for COVID-19 Cost?

Treatment Free throughout Florida..To date, the United States has spent Over $ 2 billion About therapeutic doses to keep them free.

Who is eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment?

Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Present some requirements Receive monoclonal antibody treatment. These requirements are as follows:

Being 12 years or older

COVID-19 test positive in the last 10 days

Get referrals from their healthcare provider for treatment

Find a treatment center and get an IV drip

These are federal guidelines, Governor DeSantis has worked with state health authorities Florida removes the second qualification, which means you don’t need a prescription / referral to get treatment.

What can you expect during treatment?

Treatment is delivered to the body by intravenous (IV) infusion, and this process can take 2-3 hours, depending on the type of mAb treatment received. According to HHS, Treatment is usually performed as follows.

Medical staff perform screening Staff will start IV treatment to deliver mAb directly to your body in about 1 hour You should stay at the infusion center for an additional hour to make sure there are no allergic reactions or other side effects to mAb treatment. HHS said, “These reactions are rare, but the staff should observe you this time.” You will be released to go home

Are there any side effects?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Allergic reactions to mAb treatment are rare but happening. Reported by the National Institutes of Health The reported side effects of mAb treatment include hypersensitivity such as anaphylaxis and infusion-related reactions, rash, diarrhea, nausea, dizziness and pruritus (itchy skin). This is why patients undergoing treatment are monitored for one hour after the end of treatment.

Will it be cured after the treatment?

According to HHSEven if you feel better, it’s time to spread the virus. This is especially true for delta variants, which can cause much higher viral load.As a result, the patient needs to be quarantined up to all The following happens:

At least 10 days have passed since the first symptoms of COVID-19

I haven’t had a fever for at least 24 hours without taking fever-lowering medications

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving

Note: HHS said the patient Recipients of mAbs should follow all instructions from their healthcare provider, as each patient’s personal health history may require additional conditions to be met in order to leave the quarantine.

Does this replace the need for vaccination?

Absolutely not!

Treatment is not a treatment and may not be available or effective in all COVID-19 patients. The best way to defeat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and take precautions such as frequent hand washing.