Do I need to mix the COVID-19 vaccine to boost immunity?

As a restriction on international travel lifts, people are beginning to visit countries that offer different COVID-19 vaccines than they received at home. In the past few months, some foreign-immunized US visitors have “doubled” with another COVID-19 vaccine from another manufacturer. Reuters reported this week.

In some cases, these travelers were initially reported to have received a vaccine that was reported to be less effective than a vaccine licensed for emergency use in the United States. Others are worried about moving to work or school and meeting FDA-approved vaccine requirements.

Several Americans have also begun to look for additional doses of the vaccine. Manufactured by various manufacturers.. In addition, outside the United States, several countries are promoting second or third vaccinations by various COVID-19 vaccine developers.

According to some experts, besides leveling up for more effective shots, there may be other compelling reasons to combine and combine COVID-19 shots. More information is needed about the effects of combining different vaccines.who Warning in statement on August 10.. Scientists are currently investigating how the immune responses of people with one and two types of immunity differ. However, this practice can help expand the limited vaccine supply and, in some situations, may provide superior immune protection.

Deborah Fuller, a vaccinologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said: In Seattle. “Maybe it’s okay, and it might be beneficial to see these vaccines actually mixed.”

Has the vaccine been mixed and adapted before?

Yes. However, it is not necessarily by design.

People sometimes receive both doses Injectable and oral versions According to Fuller, the polio vaccine contains a “killed” version and a weakened version of the virus, respectively.In the United States, people have different versions Seasonal influenza vaccine From one year to the next.

Kirsten E, Director of the Malaria Vaccine and Challenge Unit at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Vaccine Development and Global Health Center. Lyke states that the deliberate combination of different vaccines developed for the same disease is a hot area of ​​research. Baltimore.

“This is a proven approach that we always use in vaccine testing, but we haven’t reached the prime time with a combination of licensed vaccines that deliberately have a mixed platform,” said Like, who recently co-authored. Say editorial Nature medicine About COVID-19 vaccine mixture..

Scientists studying vaccines and immunology have previously investigated the technique of Ebola (technical term: heterologous prime boost). tuberculosis, And other infectious diseases. Many teams of researchers, Including Fuller and her colleaguesHas been studying the effects of intentionally mixing different types of HIV vaccine candidates for decades. One pairing that has not been studied by Fuller’s team reduced infection rates by 31% in clinical trials. Scientists have even found this modest protection against such cunning viruses. Important milestones..

So far, previous studies of vaccine combinations developed for other infectious diseases have not revealed safety issues, Fuller said. Nevertheless, further research is needed to confirm that this applies to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan advised people to look for doses of various COVID-19 vaccines, and the decision was made. Made by a public health agency As more data becomes available.

[Related: 4 important question about COVID booster shots, answered]

What happens to the immune system when mixed with vaccines for the same disease?

The COVID-19 vaccine currently in use Various strategies Stimulates the immune system.

Developed by Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech is an mRNA vaccine that contains a fragment of a genetic material encoding a spiked protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. Others, including shots developed by Johnson & Johnson, Oxford University and AstraZeneca, are known as viral vector vaccines. In these shots Different types of viruses It is genetically engineered to carry the coronavirus gene. Yet others used outside the United States include a bit of a spike protein or an inactivated version of the virus.

The combination of two different types of vaccines is probably more effective than the combination of two different vaccines that use the same basic strategy, Fuller said. “We … I think some people are better at inducing certain arms of the immune system than others,” she says. “And when you combine them, they synergize and begin to take advantage of all our defenses.”

For example, the adenovirus (a type of delivery virus, or “vector”) found in shots of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca is particularly responsible for arousing T cells, which are white blood cells that play a variety of roles, including the destruction of infected cells. It seems to be excellent. Regulates the immune response. On the other hand, RNA vaccines are particularly good at boosting the production of antibodies that target the virus, Like said.

“If you mix the two, can you get the most out of both vaccines and get a very good antibody response coupled with a very strong T cell response?” She says. “So how does that affect the effectiveness of the vaccine?”

This approach can be particularly beneficial for people with immunodeficiency. “We know that the third booster dose of the mRNA vaccine appears to have won the majority of those who did not respond first,” says Lyke. “But it’s an interesting question as to whether giving a Johnson & Johnson dose triggers better immunity.”

There is another reason why mixed doses may be advantageous, says Fuller. After receiving a viral vector vaccine, such as Johnson End Johnson’s COVID vaccine, the body begins to make antibodies not only to the coronavirus peplomer protein, but also to the virus that carries the coronavirus substance, called the vector.

“If you keep boosting … eventually people will boost their immunity to the vector and the vaccine will not work very well,” says Fuller. “The mRNA vaccine does not build its existing immunity and can continue to obtain renewed booster immunity as needed to combat the emergence of new mutants.”

Another type of mixture may occur in people who have caught COVID-19 before being vaccinated.Some studies have shown that shots can be made Strengthen the immune response Among the survivors who already have some immunity from the encounter with the virus and perhaps offer a particularly powerful type of “hybrid immunity,” Shane Crotti, a researcher at the Lahora Institute of Immunology in California, said. Written in the journal Chemistry In June.

Lyke and her colleagues would like to provide some answers on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine mixture and how its practice affects the immune system. They are working with the National Institutes of Health to investigate what happens to people who have been urgently licensed in the United States and are immunized with one of the three vaccines. Receive booster shots from another manufacturer..

“I hope we have some data by the end of August or the beginning of September,” she says. But she warns, their study will not be able to include about the same number of participants as enrolled in the original clinical trial. “I can’t say at the population level. This combination gives us 97% protection.”

[Related: Everything you need to know about kids and COVID as schools reopen]

What do we now know about the COVID-19 vaccine mix?

In March, some European countries stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was associated with a rare blood clotting condition. This meant that many people who received the first dose were offered a second shot by another manufacturer, Stimulate interest With the effect of mixing and matching.

In recent months, many reports have yielded promising results.People who receive Pfizer shots after the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine produce more antibodies than those who receive a single shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Spanish scientists. CombiVacS Trial Reported in May.

UK results Com-COV research Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots, Stronger immune response Two or more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.In addition, researchers found that participants who received two doses of Pfizer vaccine produced the highest levels of antibody, and participants who received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and then one dose from Pfizer. The most robust T cell response.. However, it is currently unknown what works best.German researchers Similar effect was seen when they Join AstraZeneca vaccine using Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

This spring, Moderna and the protein-based Novavax vaccine in clinical trials Added to Com-COV survey.. in the meantime, Filipino researchers We are tracking the effects of combining CoronaVac developed in China. Inactivated form Comparison of SARS-CoV-2 virus with 6 other vaccines.Also Under investigation Pairing of a single dose version of Russian Sputnik V (originally) Different adenovirus vector First and second doses with the AstraZeneca vaccine).

So far, these small studies have not found any serious side effects associated with vaccine mixing, but researchers in the Com-COV study have found chills and headaches in people vaccinated with various vaccines. We paid attention to the increase in symptoms such as.

Are there any countries that offer combination vaccine therapy?

Many countries are considering or have decided to match the COVID-19 vaccine mix, Reuters Recently reported..

Some, including Denmark, use vaccines made by different manufacturers for the first and second shots of their regimen, Italy, Canada, Vietnam, and Korea.. Others are offering additional doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people who are already fully immunized with other options. Among these is Cambodia. Germany, Turkey, and Indonesia..

“There is a big problem with rarity around the world. If you close the pockets that COVID can invade and then continue to replicate and form these very serious variants, you absolutely need to improve,” Lyke said. Mr. says. “So it’s really good information if we can somehow extend the vaccines available or optimize the best way to give boosters.”

U.S. government this week COVID-19 Booster Shot Widely available due to concerns about weakened immunity (although this decision is Criticized as premature (By some scientists). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already shown a green light of booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for immunocompromised people. “If you are unsure if the mRNA vaccine product given in the first two doses is available, you can administer one of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine products.” According to the agency..

Vaccines currently available in the United States are very effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill or dying. COVID-19 delta variant.. However, the combination of the COVID-19 vaccine may be “a way to stimulate longer-term immunity to fight even future variants,” Fuller says.

In the meantime, the more pressing concern is reaching people who have not yet been vaccinated.

“We can talk about boosters until our faces turn blue,” says Lyke. “But if half of the country can’t even get a primary vaccine, we really need to do better to tell and persuade people how safe it is.”