Two Orange County children under the age of 10 are receiving intensive care as the number of cases at COVID Hospital has increased to 60





GOSHEN — The number of residents of Orange County hospitalized in severe COVID-19 cases increased from 9 to 60 in 3 weeks due to the rapid spread of the resurrected virus, mainly among unvaccinated individuals. bottom.

According to county data and county health commissioners, more than 1,000 people in Orange currently have active COVID cases, nearly a quarter of which are children. These increasing numbers update the outlook for transmission just two weeks before children are set to return to school with children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

“Throughout the pandemic, the population under the age of 18 was not very large,” health commissioner Dr. Irina Germann told county councilors on Tuesday. As a potential sign of illness that was once thought to pose little risk to adolescents, German knows two children under the age of 10 being treated in the intensive care unit of Orange County Hospital. Said. She refused to provide more information about these cases on Wednesday due to patient confidentiality rules. According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Orange is one of dozens of counties in New York, including all seven in the Mid-Hudson region, and is currently experiencing high COVID infection rates. Orange County reached that level on August 8 and issued a recommendation to Germans last Thursday to encourage residents to wear masks in an indoor group setting. German told a member of the Health and Mental Health Commission on Tuesday that an additional 132 new COVID cases were identified in orange. This is the highest number of days since April 16 when the second pandemic wave receded. Many residents remain unvaccinated despite the new risk that highly contagious delta mutants will catch and spread the circulating virus. Only about 51% of Orange County residents are fully vaccinated. This is less than 57% of the total state and only slightly higher than the county three weeks ago. More than 90% of people admitted to Orange with COVID have not been vaccinated, German said. Also, because the immunity of being infected with the virus is usually within 3 months, some people who resist firing may be infected with a second or third COVID. German, who frequently talks to school officials about the latest information on the evolving COVID situation, said medical directors in all school districts support the demand for masks in schools. She pointed out to lawmakers that on average about half of the people enrolled in school next month would not be vaccinated, based on county-wide vaccination rates. “Individuals have the right to get sick,” she said. “Individuals have the right to illness in their children. If you communicate the illness to another individual in a collective environment, it is when the health of the population intervenes and sees the spread of the illness within the population as a whole. is.” At least four of Orange County’s 17 school districts (Minisink Valley, Pine Bush, Florida, Chester) have declared that students and staff will need to wear masks at school after German announced mask recommendations last week. Did. The State Department of Education also recommends that districts require masks, but many are currently waiting to see if the State Department of Health makes it a state-wide requirement. According to county data, Orange County, with a population of approximately 400,000, currently has more than 50,000 COVID cases and 873 deaths. According to German, four people died in July, with a median age of 67.

People are still uncertain whether they and their children will be vaccinated and must weigh the long-term effects of the virus on the body’s cardiovascular, nervous and reproductive systems. German insisted. Medical professionals have begun to see “a significant number of effects,” apart from respiratory complications, she said. “We are looking at other problems, and they are more systemic, and they are chronic and long-term rather than acute,” she said. — (C) 2021 The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, NY Visit Times Herald Records, Middletown, New York. www.recordonline.com Distributor Tribune Content Agency, LLC.





