Two experts called for unvaccinated kidney transplant patients to be suspended from the waiting list





In a letter to a colleague, two experts at Beaumont Hospital called for a suspension from the waiting list if the kidney transplant patient was not vaccinated. The hospital revealed that this was not an official position, but it became clear that patients without jabs could still lose the opportunity to transplant because they had to undergo a “risk assessment.” This letter is from Ms. Dilly Little, Surgery Director of the National Kidney Transplant Service, and Dr. Colm Maggie, Clinical Director of the Department of Transplantation, Urology and Transplantation. “I am confident that the Covid vaccine is currently widely available and that the majority of your patients are using the same vaccine, so please provide me with a list of patients on the waiting list as soon as possible. I am not currently vaccinated. “It is highly recommended that patients who may receive a transplant be vaccinated with Covid immediately.” “We feel that it is impossible to continue to provide transplants to unvaccinated recipients, especially given the risk of infection with the new Covid mutant. “Therefore, if a patient cannot be vaccinated for any reason, it is advisable to immediately suspend from the waiting list until the Covid crisis has passed and the individual patient or member is no longer at risk of being infected with Covid. Of staff or other patients who are immunosuppressed by the transplant unit. “ The letter is continued by asking the staff for a “quickest” response. However, a spokesperson for Beaumont Hospital issued a statement on the issue, outlining the hospital’s policies and revealing that unvaccinated individuals will remain in the transplant program. However, in the event of a donation “episode,” the hospital did not perform a “risk / benefit assessment.” This is done to “determine if a safe and successful transplant can be done in that situation”. The statement added, “Risk assessments can lead to postponement of transplant surgery if the risk to the person is considered too high at that time, for example because protective measures cannot be taken.” .. A hospital spokesperson said that what Beaumont “expected” was “all individuals would be fully engaged in the means available to protect themselves from Covid-19 infection, and thus themselves or Minimize the risk of exposing other transplant recipients. “ Hygiene, cocoons at home after transplantation. However, this excludes visits to important hospitals. “ The Irish Kidney Association said: “Vaccination against infections before transplant surgery is a normal medical practice … There is overwhelming evidence that organ transplant recipients are extremely vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus. “We understand that all patients eligible for a transplant will continue the transplant program, regardless of vaccination status. To ensure that the benefits of surgery outweigh the risks. Risk assessment is always performed. “It’s good to see every step taken to protect patient safety, even when pressure on medical staff is increasing.” Independent.ie tried to contact Ms Little and Dr Magee for comment.

