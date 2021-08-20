Call on experts to join a scientific advisory group on the origin of new pathogens





Issue date: August 20 Deadline: September 10th The World Health Organization (WHO) today invited experts to serve as members of the new WHO Scientific Advisory Group (SAGO) on the origin of new pathogens. SAGO is made up of a wide range of professionals who advise WHO on technical and scientific considerations regarding the origin of potentially epidemic and pandemic emerging and reemerging infectious diseases and act in a personal position. SAGO also guides WHO on the next steps in understanding the origin of SARS-CoV-2. In recent years, high-threat pathogens such as SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Lassa fever, Marburg fever, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, Nipa fever, bird flu, and the latest SARS-CoV-2 have been emerging and revived. .. The emergence of these pathogens and the systematic process for studying their natural reservoir-to-human transmission routes, as well as strong surveillance and early action for rapid detection and mitigation efforts are revealed. Is required. This is important to help WHO, Member States, and partner agencies prepare for future spillover threats and minimize the risk of developing pandemic disease. From SARS-CoV-2, which continues to cause havoc around the world, to the next Disease X, this global framework for studying the emergence of new and known high-threat pathogens is comprehensive based on the One Health approach. And need to be adjusted. It should also include biosafety and biosecurity. And it needs to be scientific, transparent, inclusive, quick and inclusive. SAGO features

As an advisory body to WHO, SAGO has the following functions: Advise WHO on the development of the WHO Global Framework to define and guide research on the origins of potentially epidemic and pandemic emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Advise WHO on prioritizing research and field research on the origins of potential epidemic and pandemic emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in accordance with WHO’s global framework described in point (1) above. To provide information and views to assist the WHO Secretariat in developing a detailed work plan for SAGO. In relation to the origin of SARS-CoV-2: To provide the WHO Secretariat with an independent assessment of all available scientific and technical discoveries from worldwide research on the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Development, monitoring, and support for the next series of studies on the origin of SARS-CoV-2, including prompt advice on WHO’s operational plans to carry out the next series of global studies on the origin of SARS-CoV-2. To advise the WHO Secretariat regarding. , Advise on additional studies as needed, as outlined in the “Joint WHO on the Origin of SARS-CoV-2-China Global Studies: China Part” report, published March 30, 2021. ..When To provide WHO with additional advice and support at the request of the WHO SAGO Secretariat. This may include participation in future WHO international missions to study the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and other emerging pathogens. For more information SAGO consignment conditions.. Who can show interest? SAGO is interdisciplinary and has members with a variety of technical knowledge, field experience, skills, and experience related to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. You can choose up to 25 professionals. WHO Call an expert To ensure a one-health approach.

