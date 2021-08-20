Ebola case confirmed in Côte d’Ivoire for the first time in 25 years





The Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, located on the south coast of West Africa, confirmed the country’s first case Ebola Since 1994 According to the World Health Organization (WHO).. The infected patient traveled by road from Guinea and arrived in Abidjan, the country’s largest city, on August 12. Shortly thereafter, he began to experience fever and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Ebola virus disease. Earlier this year, Guinea had been fighting for four months Outbreak of EbolaSo far, health officials have not found any indication that the current case is associated with a previous outbreak in Guinea, but to identify the strain and determine if it is there. Further investigation and genome sequencing are underway. It is a connection. “It is a great concern that this outbreak was declared in Abidjan, a metropolis of more than 4 million people,” said Matshidiso Moeti (MBBS), WHO’s Director of Africa for Africa. “But much of the world’s expertise in tackling Ebola is here on the continent and in Côte d’Ivoire. [Ivory Coast] You can take advantage of this experience to get the response at full speed. “ WHO took immediate action, assisted in coordinating cross-border Ebola response activities, and provided 5,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine, which helped organizations secure themselves to combat outbreaks in Guinea. Moved to Côte d’Ivoire. Organizations are also working to help prevent infections and strengthen healthcare facility management, diagnosis, contact tracing, and treatment, and to ensure that the community plays an important role in response. “Currently, the biggest threat is that responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the global public health system and there are too few staff and resources to address other challenges such as the development of serious illnesses such as Ebola. That’s it. ” Dr. Jennifer Horny, Professor of Epidemiology and Core Faculty of Disaster Research Center, University of Delaware, Newark. Ebola virus disease (abbreviated as Ebola) is an infectious disease native to Africa. It can cause hemorrhagic fever — a serious condition that can lead to severe bleeding, organ failure, and death. Since the discovery of Ebola in 1976, several outbreaks have occurred, primarily in Africa. NS WHO called outbreak in 2014 The West African Ebola virus is the “largest, most serious and most complex Ebola epidemic” in history, infecting more than 28,000 people and killing 11,000 people. Overall, between the 2014-2016 epidemic, 11 people in the United States were treated for Ebola. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).. NS Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first time Treatment of Ebola Virus in October 2020.

