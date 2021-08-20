Potential Legionella exposure at K Academy

Eighty-four participants at the annual K Academy camp could be exposed to Legionella, a Duke Athletics spokesman said Thursday night.

Legionella is a bacterium that can cause a lung infection known as legionellosis. According to the CDC.. Pontiac fever can also be caused by bacteria, but it is not a very serious diagnosis. All 84 people who may be infected with Legionella are treated with flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle fatigue, nausea, and dyspnea. None of the infected individuals were Duke University student athletes, and no student athletes were exposed.

University medical professionals and public health authorities are trying to figure out the cause. The training room, which is believed to be in the Schwartz Butters Building near Cameron Indoor Stadium and is believed to be exposed, is currently being cleaned.

The New England Journal of Medicine is expected to fully recover all infected people, and it is believed that Legionella does not spread from person to person. Conduct a survey Experts suspected that human-to-human transmission was the cause of the spread.