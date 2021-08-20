Have you been infected with COVID?This simple treatment may help keep you away from the hospital | News





If you are infected with COVID-19, there are simple treatments that can significantly increase your chances of hospitalization. It is a monoclonal antibody. Most hospitals provide treatment and promote the body’s immune response to the virus. It usually takes an hour and a half and is given by intravenous drip. Dr. Joe Canter, the state’s chief public health official, said, “If you are hospitalized in the first few days of a symptomatic person, if you are hospitalized immediately, you will prevent less ill people from needing hospitalization. It ’s very effective. ” Treatment is time sensitive. Patients should receive the injection as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test result or within 10 days of the onset of symptoms for best results. To date, the Oxner Health System has administered 9,700 monoclonal antibody injections. Of these patients, only 28 were subsequently admitted to the hospital, according to the hospital’s chief executive officer, Warner Thomas. Healthcare providers need to prescribe monoclonal antibodies. If you do not have a doctor, you can call the state COVID helpline (1-855-453-0774) to connect with your treatment. Twice a day, we will send you the biggest headline of the day. Sign up today. “If you have been diagnosed with COVID and are not in the hospital early in the process, it is highly recommended that you call your doctor or healthcare provider and ask if you need and are looking for monoclonal antibodies. For their help to connect you, “Canter said. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made molecules that mimic the response of the immune system to SARS-CoV-2. Louisiana has been providing treatment since November 2020, when the FDA approved it under an emergency use authorization. To qualify, you must be at least 12 years old and weigh at least 88 pounds. You also have to be considered “High risk” Meets one of the following criteria: Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, obesity index> 35, or immunosuppressive disease. Over 65 years old. Over 55 years of age with either cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. If you are 12 to 17 years old, you must meet one of the following criteria: Age and gender BMI exceeds the 85th percentile. Biting erythema; congenital or acquired heart disease; neurodevelopmental disorders; medical-related technical dependence; asthma or other chronic respiratory illnesses requiring daily medication for management. This remedy is not intended to replace a vaccine that is highly effective in its own right in combating deadly viruses. However, authorities are hoping that their use will free up bed space as hospitals are working on the latest and worst surge in COVID. “It’s effective in keeping people away from hospitals, and we can use all the hospital beds that are now preserved that we can get,” Canter said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/article_612a8392-01d3-11ec-9fda-7b8a8f151a07.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos