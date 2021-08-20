MDHHS Updates Guidance for Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Learning-Current Status of Reform





Published by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Has been updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools to reduce confusion in face-to-face learning and prevent infection at school, especially among students under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination. The updated guidance follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for a safe return to school. MDHHS has adopted a policy of promoting vaccination of eligible individuals by the school, requiring universal masking of all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status or local prevalence, and vaccinated individuals. We recommend that you implement multi-layered protection measures to protect both the and unvaccinated individuals. Dr. Janeigh Khaldun said: “We are committed to ensuring that Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated. MDHHS is all about it. We have issued this guidance to protect Michigan’s age. It is safe and effective for all qualified residents as it is the best defense against the virus and the way to end this pandemic. We continue to request that you obtain the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “ MDHHS outlines nine different strategies to keep your school safe, including contact tracing, cleaning and disinfection, hand washing, and staying at home in case of illness. Another strategy involves promoting vaccination of qualified individuals. By promoting vaccination, MDHHS states that “schools will be able to maintain safer face-to-face learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.” MDHHS also strongly recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a consistent and correct mask. They say masking is important for maintaining face-to-face learning. The local health department needs to work with the school district to impose universal mask obligations. According to MDHHS, student and staff screening tests prevent asymptomatic people from coming to school and infecting others.They are offering Rapid antigen test To school through MI Safe School Test Program.. The MI Safe Schools Testing Program is a voluntary program that provides enrolled school staff with rapid antigen testing, training, and guidance. MDHHS recommends weekly testing of staff and educators for students. MDHHS also recommends adequate ventilation in all spaces possible. This includes an air filtration system that opens windows and uses a child-safe fan to increase the efficiency of air flow. It is advisable to keep a physical distance regardless of vaccination status. According to MDHHS, students must wear masks and be at least 3 feet away from each other. However, 6 feet is recommended between students and adult educators, and between adult educators and staff. However, face-to-face learning should not be compromised if this recommendation cannot be implemented, such as in a narrow corridor. These spaces require additional layered precautions such as masks, screening tests, and ventilation. MDHHS states that decisions need to be made based on the communicability of the surrounding community and work with the local health sector to determine stratification strategies.

