As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases, more young people will be tested positive.Local news





According to the local health department, the number of children under the age of 12 who test positive for COVID-19 is increasing rapidly in Vigo County as the Delta variant spreads. “What we see is that the younger population is the least vaccinated. If you are under the age of 12, you cannot be vaccinated, so there are different variants and different symptoms. You can see it, “health educator Roni Elder said today. In some day care, infants had both COVID-19 and RSV (a common seasonal respiratory illness in winter). Statistics released Thursday, August 8-14, show 19 positive cases for children aged 0-9 years and 26 positive cases for children aged 10-19 years. Week from August 1st to 7th. The State Department of Health reported 82 new positive cases in Vigo County today, bringing the total number of pandemics to 13,631 and killing 260. Elderly care facilities are seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19 among residents, the elder said. This means that workers and visitors are bringing the virus to their inhabitants. Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital also reported that they had reached capacity due to a new case of coronavirus, she said. The elder said that masking and vaccination continue to be the best way to slow the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again recommends masking in public as additional protection for vaccinated people. Across the state, the Indiana Department of Health announced today that 4,120 additional Hoogers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through examinations at state and private laboratories. This brings the number of Indiana residents currently known to be infected with the new coronavirus to 817,149 after modifying the dashboard the previous day. To date, 13,797 Hoogers have been confirmed dead in COVID-19, an increase of 14 from Thursday. Based on the clinical diagnosis of patients with no recorded positive tests, an additional 431 potential deaths have been reported so far. A total of 3,798,842 unique individuals were tested in Indiana, starting with 3,785,916 on Thursday. Since February 26, 2020, a total of 11,810,025 tests have been reported to the Department of State, including repeated tests of unique individuals. To find test sites around the state, go to the following website: www.coronavirus.in.gov Click the COVID-19 test information link. Clinics are regularly added around the state. Fuscher over 12 years old can be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic, please visit: ourshot.in.gov Or call 211. Reservations are preferred, but most sites accept walk-ins. As of today, Indiana has a total of 6,094,533 doses. This includes 3,056,466 initial doses and 3,038,067 fully vaccinated individuals. Fully vaccinated numbers represent individuals who received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and individuals who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribstar.com/news/local_news/as-covid-19-cases-increase-more-youngsters-testing-positive/article_13c53c62-553f-5982-b620-edf0acadd420.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos