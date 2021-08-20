COVID-19 vaccination is currently a condition of employment and is registered with UMMC





Jackson, Mississippi (WLBT)-If you wish to work or enroll at the Mississippi College Medical Center, you must be fully vaccinated. This is due to UMMC’s updated immunization policy announced on Friday. Leadership has revised the COVID-19 vaccination policy to make vaccines a condition for employment or registration.. As part of this policy change, UMMC indicates that the deadline for each phase outlined in the policy, who falls under each phase, and that each deadline must be completed before it can be adjusted. The updated deadlines for each phase are as follows: Phase I-Administrator / Supervisor must prove fully vaccinated by September 15, 2021.

Phase II – All other employees must present proof of complete vaccination prior to October 1, 2021 (currently some employees in this phase were previously in Phase III) ).

Phase III – All students and other individuals accessing the UMMC facility in a non-visitor / patient role must present evidence of complete vaccination prior to November 1, 2021. “The option to wear an N95 mask instead of being vaccinated by the deadline applicable to your position is no longer available,” said Dr. Alan Jones, Deputy Prime Minister for Clinical Affairs and COVID-19 Clinical Response Leader. increase. “As with any UMMC policy, failure to comply may result in dismissal or corrective action, including dismissal.” Jones said demanding vaccinations for people who work and / or learn in medical facilities is not new. “We are not setting a precedent, but we feel it is important to take this step to protect our patients and each other, and the seriousness we face in Mississippi. It shows how hard you are doing to deal with the situation. If you want a chance to never return to this level of stress in your state health system, you need it. ” He added. Copyright 2021 WLBT. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlbt.com/2021/08/20/covid-19-vaccination-now-condition-employment-enrollment-ummc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos