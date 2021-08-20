Chris Whitty warns that some unvaccinated adolescents are “extremely ill” in hospitals.

The UK’s chief medical officer said there were some “very sick” young adults hospitalized with the virus and urged people not to delay vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Professor Chris Whitti said it was “terrible” that the majority of coronavirus patients did not have a jab. He added that he worked in the Covid-19 ward for four weeks, where many “regret delaying” vaccination.

Number of people with coronavirus British Scotland has fallen slightly, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), but has risen in Wales and Northern Ireland.

The new numbers also show almost two-thirds of people under the age of 50 who died in the United Kingdom. In the delta variant The virus was not vaccinated. Public Health Services (PHE) data also show that 74% of this age group who were hospitalized for this variant did not have jabs.

Continuous push to get is in progress As many people as possible were vaccinated against Covid-19This week, children aged 16 and 17 were sent letter and text reminders and invited to the jab.

By August 15, 1,189 people had confirmed or were likely to have a delta mutation and died within 28 days of a positive test, according to PHE. The majority of deaths from this variant were over 50 years of age, but hospitalization was more predominantly under 50 years of age.

Of the 1,076 deaths over the age of 50, 318 (30%) were unvaccinated, 93 (9%) were vaccinated once, and 652 (61%) were both vaccinated. Was there.

Of the 113 deaths under the age of 50, 72 (64%) were unvaccinated, 11 (10%) received a single jab, and 27 (24%) received both. Was there.

About 1 in 80 private households in the UK had Covid-19 in the week leading up to August 14. This is a slight decrease from 1 in 75 last week. One in 80 is equivalent to about 698,100.

According to ONS, the proportion of people who tested positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have decreased in East Midland, North East, and West Midland. East England showed an increase, London and the southeast were flat, and trends in all other regions were uncertain.

Yorkshire and Hamburg had the highest percentage of people who were most likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to August 14, at 1 in 55. The northwestern estimate was the second highest, at 1 in 65. West Midlands – 1 in 120 people.

According to ONS, the Covid-19 infection rate in the United Kingdom increased in people aged 35-49 years, but decreased in people aged 7-11 years. For 25-34 years old. And for people over 70 years old. Trends in other age groups were uncertain.

The highest positive rate by age was in the group that accepted people between the ages of 12 and 24. It was estimated that one in 35 people in this group was infected with Covid-19 during the week leading up to August 14.

In Scotland, ONS estimates that 1 in 200 private households had Covid-19 in the week leading up to August 14. This is a slight decrease from 1 in 190 last week.Promising news about UK and Scottish numbers High level virus warning Before returning to school and socializing indoors in the fall.

However, in Wales, infections are on the rise. It is estimated that 1 in 130 people had Covid-19 during the same period, up from 1 in 220 people last week, the highest level from the week to February 12.

In Northern Ireland, ONS described this trend as “uncertainty,” with the latest estimate being 1/50, a slight increase from 1/55 of the previous week, since the week leading up to January 23. It was the highest level.

In the UK, an additional 37,314 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the lab have been recorded, and the government said it increased by about 5,000 last week. As of Friday, another 114 people died within 28 days of being tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total for the UK to 131,487.

Another figure released by ONS shows that Covid-19 has 156,000 registered deaths in the UK listed on the death certificate.

According to the latest government figures, the number of regenerated coronaviruses in the United Kingdom, or R-value, is rising, between 0.9 and 1.2. Last week it was between 0.8 and 1.