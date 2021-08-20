Richmond suffers from low COVID-19 vaccination rates





Richmond, Virginia (WWBT)-In the city of Richmond, cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased over the past two weeks, but vaccination rates have not changed much and remain below 50%. Between compelling vaccine skeptics and booster preparations, Richmond’s health leaders fill their dishes. “Now we are in public and the kids are out with us, so we now have a lot of pediatric infections,” says Melissa of the Richmond Henrico Health District. Dr. Belay said. The health district, which covers Richmond and Henrico, mourns the death of a child under the age of 10 with COVID-19. Officials said the child died this month. “I remembered that some of the COVID results could affect us, the youngest, and even our children. Children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated, so the community Being vaccinated to do everything we can do is very important what we do, “says Dr. Viray. The health department is working with Richmond Public School to contain COVID cases in the classroom. With the summer school just beginning, the department was feeling the effects of the virus and needed to isolate dozens of students and staff. Dr. Viray says each outbreak is different and they monitor things daily. “Especially many of them depend on the individual situation, so it’s difficult to draw a solid line around them,” said Dr. Viray. Starting in September, the Richmond-Henrico Health District will add four ongoing small-scale vaccination clinics. One is at the City Health Department in downtown and the other is at the Henrico West Clinic. Two more will be added. Location logistics is pending, one on the south side of Henrico and the other on the eastern side of Henrico. On the other hand, the positive rate in the city is almost 12%. The number of cases has increased by 67% and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last two weeks. January was the worst month for COVID here in Richmond, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The city isn’t there yet, but the data is getting closer and closer every day. Copyright 2021 WWBT. all rights reserved. Please send to 12 from here. Want the NBC12 Top Story in your Inbox every morning? Subscribe here.

