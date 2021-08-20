How to get a third vaccination in LA if you qualify





As highly infectious Delta variant As the coronavirus caused havoc in the country, Los Angeles County officials began offering a third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccines to certain immunocompromised people. The movement continues Recent guidance Moderate to severe people from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Immunodeficiency After receiving 2 shots, it may not be fully protected. A third dose is currently recommended for these individuals. Here’s what you need to know: Who is eligible now? Booster shots are currently available in Los Angeles County for certain immunocompromised people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are approved to receive additional doses include those who have: Receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

Received an organ transplant and is taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Aggressive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response The Biden administration also Providing booster shots From the week of September 20th, all adults who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Why do you need a third dose? Recent studies have shown current protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. May decrease In the coming months, especially among those at high risk or vaccinated in the early stages of deployment. Health officials said booster shots help maximize prevention and extend vaccine durability. “Studies show that people with immunodeficiency are more susceptible to post-vaccination infections and are more likely to be severely ill with COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in LA County, last week. “Additional vaccinations for some people with weakened immunity may help prevent serious illness and death.” Feller also encouraged people in close contact with immunocompromised people to be vaccinated as soon as possible to protect those at higher risk. When should I receive the booster? The CDC recommends that people with moderate to severely weakened immune systems receive additional doses at least 28 days after the second dose. Those shots are currently available. The Biden administration said it plans to provide boosters to all eligible adults eight months after the second dose from September. How can I get a shot? County officials are asking residents eligible for a third vaccination to consult with their health care provider to confirm their eligibility and to be vaccinated.The third dose of vaccine Vaccination site We are currently offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Ideally, people should be vaccinated with the same vaccine that they received on the first and second doses, officials said. If that is not possible, a third vaccination with another mRNA vaccine is acceptable. What are the side effects? So far, the reactions reported after the third COVID-19 administration were similar to those in the two-dose series, CDC said.Fatigue and pain at the injection site were most commonly reported Side effectsAnd overall, most symptoms were mild to moderate.



As with the first two-dose series, serious side effects are rare but can occur. How about Johnson & Johnson? The FDA is still evaluating effectiveness data Johnson & Johnson Vaccine For people with immunodeficiency. Follow-up is not currently recommended for people who receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but health officials say they expect them to be needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-08-20/how-to-get-the-3rd-vaccine-dose-in-l-a-if-youre-eligible The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos