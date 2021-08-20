7 pregnant women in UAB with COVID ventilator





At UAB Hospital, the rapid prevalence of delta variants in Alabama has led to a record increase in the number of pregnant women hospitalized for COVID-19. “Really, there aren’t so many pregnant women in my ICU,” Dr. Steve Stigler, director of the UAB Hospital’s medical intensive care unit, said in a statement on Friday. There were 39 unvaccinated pregnant women admitted to UAB Hospital in August. Currently, 10 of these women are in the intensive care unit and 7 are on ventilator. Two pregnant women died of COVID-19. Women in the ICU and some others in the hospital had to give birth to preterm babies as early as 26 weeks gestation, 11 weeks before maturity. “Almost all of these women are giving birth prematurely, not because they are giving birth prematurely, but because the virus is doing so much damage to them,” Akira Subramaniam said. The doctor of medicine says.Associate Professor UAB Maternal-Fetal Medicine Department.. Recent studies have shown that pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are more likely to give birth prematurely. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-pregnancy-higher-risks/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/05/alabama-already-last-in-nation-sees-covid-19-vaccines-slow-what-happens-next.html “If a mother doesn’t oxygenate her body well, she doesn’t oxygenate her baby well,” added assistant professor Dr. Audra Williams. UAB Obstetrics and Gynecology.. “That’s what we may lead to giving birth to babies. And, among other things, there are many risks associated with premature babies, long-term neurological or gastrointestinal complications. These babies face It is not only an acute risk of COVID infection, but also a long-term lifetime risk. “ The CDC strongly recommends vaccination of pregnant women due to the proliferation of delta variants, but many are hesitant to do so. According to the CDC.. This spring, Alabama doctors reported that some pregnant patients and staff were affected by false information about vaccines and viruses on social media about pregnancy. https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/08/11/1026555595/pregnant-cdc-urges-covid-vaccination-icus-fill-unvaccinated-delta https://apnews.com/article/health-coronavirus-pandemic-cdc-pregnant-women-vaccines-4e7f7231737a11fbe235fa7180dcfd3a Nationally, only 23 percent of pregnant women are vaccinated, according to the CDC. Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in pregnant women are associated with a delta-type epidemic and currently account for 95% of COVID-19 cases nationwide. “That’s alarming. In a normal month, you may have one or two pregnant women who need care in the intensive care unit, but that’s a very rare situation,” Stigler said. The doctor says. None of the pregnant women currently in the UAB ICU have been vaccinated. “Fortunately, there are more vaccines tested in humans than any other vaccine so far,” said Subramaniam. “This vaccine is safe for pregnant women who are pregnant and for lactating mothers. The data are compelling.” “If you don’t have a mom A pregnant UAB doctor explains why she was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Jessica Grayson, MD, an assistant professor of UAB Otolaryngology, is discussing her decision to vaccinate during pregnancy with the COVID-19 vaccine. “if

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/08/seven-pregnant-women-at-uab-on-ventilator-with-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos