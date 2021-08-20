Health
Southwest Public Health Closes COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic as Demand Decreases-London
After 94,000 or more doses COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine Southwestern Public Health has announced plans to reduce the herd immunity clinic in St. Thomas as demand declines.
The COVID-19 Herd Immunity Clinic in St. Thomas will receive the final vaccine at the Memorial Arena on September 10, six months after its opening, and will relocate to the health unit, 1230 Talbot Street.
Relocation to a smaller location indicates the success of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the region, according to a statement from the health unit.
“This milestone – the shrinking of the St. Thomas Immune Clinic – is a common success in our community,” says Hamefletcher, Program Manager, who oversees the COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force.
“This success also belongs to community members who rolled up their sleeves and were vaccinated when it was their turn. You were part of this lifesaving effort.”
More than 80% of eligible residents of St. Thomas have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine since the health unit first launched the vaccine.
With so many people vaccinated, Fletcher said the health unit no longer needed a large arena to manage the shots.
“We are currently switching to a mobile approach and microtargeting that can deliver vaccines to people in our area.”
A complete list of when and where mobile clinics are available is available on the Health Units website.
When the Mask Clinic is closed, the 1230 Talbot St. location will serve both the walk-in and those with appointments looking for a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Schedule Available online.. New business hours are Monday to Friday 9 AM to noon and 1 PM to 4 PM.
The remaining first or second dose scheduled for the Memorial in September or October will be rescheduled to Talbot Street.
The health unit said Oxford County residents should expect a similar reduction in the size of the Woodstock Clinic, but the location has not changed at this time.
The Tillsonburg Mass Immune Clinic is scheduled to close at the end of Friday, August 27th.
