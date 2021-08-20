UM studies question COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment





Researchers at the University of Michigan concluded that the COVID-19 disease progressed as rapidly in patients receiving convalescent plasma in the emergency room as in patients receiving placebo. Study published on Wednesday At the New England Journal of Medicine. Plasma donated by people previously infected with COVID-19 contains antibodies that researchers wanted to fight the virus in people newly infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We offer all-access subscriptions at great prices. Check here.. Researchers in Michigan medicine helped design a trial to treat patients with ER using convalescent plasma. Nationally, 48 hospitals participated, including Spectrum Health Hospital in Western Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital and Beaumont Hospital in Metro Detroit. Dr. Frederick Corey, lead author of the study and associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan Health System, said the study was the only way to tell if convalescent plasma was effective. .. This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health. “Our study investigated patients with mild COVID-19 infections and randomized them to receive either convalescent plasma or placebo,” Corey said. “I wanted to see if convalescent plasma could prevent the disease from progressing to more serious illnesses. “We were treating people early in the illness, before they got sick and before they needed oxygenation.” Between August 2020 and February 2021, 257 of the 511 patients were enrolled in the convalescent plasma group and 254 were enrolled in the placebo group, according to the NEJM report. All patients came to the emergency department within 7 days of the onset of symptoms and were stable enough to manage outpatients. Patients were over 50 years of age or had one or more risk factors for disease progression. Fifteen days after receiving either treatment or placebo, researchers found that 77 patients who received plasma had advanced COVID-19 disease. In contrast, 81 patients in the placebo group accounted for approximately 31.9%. “Our study does not necessarily mean that convalescent plasma does not work at all, it just did not work in this setting,” Corey said. “We gave them it within seven days of illness. “I still don’t know if it makes a difference, if I treated them sooner, and if I gave more convalescent plasma, and if it makes a difference. I still don’t know. Some unknowns. “ Most hospitals have already stopped using convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, Corey said. The Federal Food and Drug Administration initially granted urgent permission to use it to treat patients with COVID-19 who were ill enough to be admitted to the hospital. However, the FDA has withdrawn permission because a previous study found that this treatment was ineffective in treating inpatients. According to Corey, convalescent plasma is different from the monoclonal antibody therapies that are still used in hospitals and clinical trials. Convalescent plasma contains multiple types of antibodies that are produced by the body, Corey said. Monoclonal antibodies are produced in the laboratory and are identical to each other. However, they are present in much higher concentrations in monoclonal antibody therapy than the antibodies contained in convalescent plasma. “I feel a little sick,” Corey said of the results of a convalescent plasma study of Michigan Medicine. “The great thing about this study is that people (who donated plasma) felt like they were helping people. “I think this is an important lesson for all of us. Good sound, not everything that looks right is right, and we must always study it.” [email protected] Twitter: @kbouffardDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/08/20/um-study-casts-doubt-convalescent-plasma-treatment-covid-19/8211297002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos