COVID-19 Booster Shots in the US: 8 Important Things to Know

The COVID-19 booster shot plan still needs to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, but their third jab is coming.And they Immune system weakness..On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that adults who were fully vaccinated with a double-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine Third shot as a booster..The shot will start Available next month..

Boosters provide additional protection for fully vaccinated ones COVID-19 Delta Variant It is increasing rapidly nationwide. The plan begins with studies showing that the effectiveness of the vaccine may be reduced. “Recent data show that protection against mild and moderate illnesses has diminished over time,” US surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday. “This can be due to both weakened immunity and the strength of the widespread delta mutant.”

NS White house plan Booster shots will be available 8 months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. No plans have been made yet, but a single booster dose of Johnson & Johnson may be required. According to Mercy, early vaccinated people are the first to be targeted for booster immunization, with priority given to the most vulnerable, including healthcare professionals, nursing home residents, and the elderly.

What does this all mean in the United States? Read what we know about today’s COVID-19 booster shots. It includes why they are needed, how they are related, and so on. Breakthrough infectious disease, And what the controversy surrounds the third shot. We will update this as new information is released.

Who is the target of the COVID-19 booster shot and when?



On Wednesday, the Biden administration’s health authorities recommended additional shots for American adults over the age of 18 who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Modana Shots.The guidance is as follows Report from Israel The defenses provided by the Pfizer vaccine can begin to decline after eight months.

However, the booster program requires FDA evaluation and approval, and the FDA will consider the safety and efficacy of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. The plan also awaits recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board.

The government recommends booster shots eight months after being fully vaccinated. Therefore, for those who received the shots in January and February, it could be as early as mid-September. The booster vaccine will be available in the week of September 20th.

“I believe we will eventually need a third dose to provide the maximum and continuous protection people think they need from the virus,” Mercy said Wednesday. “Our plan is to stay ahead of the virus by preparing to provide COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated adults over the age of 18,” Mercy said. He evaluated booster shots under the age of and said the government would follow the FDA’s recommendations for minors.

How about Johnson & Johnson booster shots?



Government officials expect that those who have received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination will also need another jab, but because they were not approved (and therefore started) until March. He said further research is needed. “We expect more data on J & J in the coming weeks,” Mercy said. “If you have that data, we’ll let the public know about a timely plan for J & J booster shots.”

Are Booster Shots Free and Ready to Use?



The current single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and the double-dose vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer are free for anyone who wants to be vaccinated. Also, additional shots will be free. “These booster shots are free,” Biden said Wednesday. “It’s easy. Just show your vaccination card and you’ll get boost immunity. No other ID. No insurance. No state registration requirements.”

“Getting a booster shot is as easy and convenient as taking the first shot of the day,” said Jeff Seiens, COVID-19-enabled coordinator at the White House. Sufficient vaccine for all Americans. We are supplying. ” Qualified people can get boosters in about 80,000 locations nationwide, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. According to Zyents, 90% of Americans have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.

What about those who are currently eligible for booster shots?

Some people who are already qualified under the CDC guidelines can now go out and receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The list of immunocompromised people who can get a third shot is that they have a solid organ transplant recipient or “equivalent level of immunodeficiency”, their ability to fight infection is reduced, and they are more vulnerable to coronavirus. Includes people who are. Booster approval has not yet been widely extended to people with other chronic medical conditions.

The current CDC recommendation is to give a small group of certain immunocompromised people an additional two-shot vaccine. Within that category, the recommended age is 18 years or older for the Moderna vaccine and 12 years or older for the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA did not allow additional doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Due to the lack of data at this time, the CDC does not recommend a second dose to immunocompromised people who have been vaccinated with the one-shot vaccine.

According to the CDC, about 3% of adults in the United States are immunocompromised, but studies show 44% of hospitalized breakthroughs A case of COVID-19. Not only are they very likely to get sick with COVID-19, but they also have a low antibody response to the vaccine and an increased risk of transmitting the virus.

People with other conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are not advised to get a booster, at least for now. The following is a list of people who are recommended by the CDC to receive additional vaccinations if they receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

People with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Cancer patients and transplant recipients taking certain immunosuppressive drugs.

People who are receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer.

People with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.

Patients treated with high doses of corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.

People who have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years and are taking certain medications. The CDC is telling you to talk to your healthcare provider about your health and whether the third shot is appropriate.

If you are not sure if you are eligible, the CDC will ask your healthcare provider to discuss your health and whether a third dose is appropriate.

What is behind the need for COVID-19 booster shots?

“The US-approved COVID-19 vaccine was very effective even against a wide range of delta mutants, but even the most effective vaccines diminished over time. We know, “Mercy said.

Calling the eradication of the COVID-19 virus “unlikely” UK Science Advisory Group Found (PDF) There is a “realistic possibility” that mutants resistant to the current series of vaccines will emerge. Governments, public health organizations, vaccine makers are all Coronavirus mutants like delta When lambdaHope to determine if booster shots targeting new variants are needed among the general public.

What is the relationship between COVID and “breakthrough cases”?

As of July, in the United States, cases of “breakthrough” coronavirus caused by the predominant delta mutant were Less than 1% Of fully vaccinated people. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have proven to be more than 90% effective against hospitalization and death. Nevertheless, CDC research Vaccinated people show that they can both contract Highly contagious delta variants and spreading them..Delta variants spread, according to widely reported internal CDC notes As easy as chickenpoxAlthough it is thought to be more contagious than influenza Less contagious than measles..

The proliferation of new COVID-19 cases primarily affects unvaccinated people, causing community expansion and thus, in turn. Mask obligations and return of guidance In the affected areas, even for those who are fully vaccinated. The discussion of mask use and vaccine boosters highlights how scientists and other health professionals continue to address the uncertainty of COVID-19.

According to Mercy, “We are concerned that this pattern of decline we see will continue in the coming months, which can lead to reduced protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. “

What is the global controversy over booster shots?

Israel is currently giving a third dose Vaccines for people over 50 and the UK I have a similar plan In September. However, due to this Opposition between countries I’m having a hard time delivering the first and second shots to the residents.

World Health Organization Director Tedros Adanom Gebreyes Called the “Moratorium” Citing the global disparity in vaccine distribution, about booster shots in high-income countries. Of the 4 billion doses given worldwide, 80% went to high- and middle-income countries, which make up less than half of the world’s population, he said.

“We can’t accept countries that are already using most of the world’s supply of vaccines, leaving the world’s most vulnerable people unprotected,” Tedros said of the world’s COVID. We call on Covax to take precedence. ” 19 vaccine Distribution program..

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said on August 17 that the United States has enough vaccine to provide boost immunity to fully vaccinated people in the United States and meet global demand. “We have been planning for a long time from a sufficient supply.” She said..

So far, the United States has shipped 115 million doses of vaccine to 80 countries, Zyentz said. “Our wartime efforts will continue to do everything we can to vaccinate more people here, both domestically and around the world, as it is necessary to end this pandemic. You can and must do both at the same time, “he said. ..

Is it okay to mix the COVID-19 vaccine?



according to New York Times, Government officials recommend that people receive a booster dose of the same vaccine that they originally received. NS CDC says now If the same type of vaccine is not available, a third dose of a different vaccine brand will be allowed.

Other global health organizations and countries are testing vaccines given by two different manufacturers. For example in the UK Recent research Found people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and the second dose of Pfizer Immune response was high Than those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine twice.

Here, watching how the situation progresses What we know about delta variants And information about whether you are You need to keep wearing the mask..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.