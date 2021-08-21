Queenslander urged vaccination because the state has not recorded local COVID cases again





The Queensland Government is making new petition to encourage vaccination, especially among the indigenous peoples of the state. Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic New cases obtained locally were not recorded overnight, and two cases were recorded in the hotel quarantine. Chief Health Officer Dr. Janet Young recommends vaccination of Queenslanders over the age of 16. Queensland COVID-19 Snapshot: Cases confirmed so far: 1,964

Death: 7

Tests performed: 3,903,822

Active case: 51 The latest information from Queensland Health. Dr. Young said it is impossible to completely eliminate the coronavirus delta strain from the state and that vaccination is the only way to stay safe. “Vaccination is absolutely important,” she said. “If you are not vaccinated, you cannot stop the spread of COVID in the state to the community. “So there are people over the age of 60 who haven’t been vaccinated yet. “Unfortunately, as we tighten the border with New South Wales, we see more and more cases every day, and those cases are getting closer and closer to Queensland.” Yvette Dat (left) and Dr. Janet Young especially recommend vaccination to the indigenous community. ((( ABC News: Kate McKenna ). Health Minister Yvette Dat said the state is on track for further bailouts on August 27, as COVID restrictions were relaxed on Friday. “Next week, if we all do the right thing and have control over everything at the Queensland-New South Wales border, we can move back to some of the lowest levels of limits we’ve ever had. . Queensland. “ “So keep up the great work.” Read more about vaccine deployments: The two new cases of hotel quarantine were both arrivals from abroad, with 51 active cases in the state. Over 11,000 tests were conducted on Friday and over 19,000 COVID shots were awarded. Ms. D’Ath said that 45% of Queensland’s eligible population received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while nearly 27% received both doses. Want more local news? It offers a customized front page for local viewers in each state and territory. Find out how to opt in for more Queensland news. read more Launched on Saturday, the Make The Choice campaign focuses on encouraging vaccinations in indigenous communities. Ewamian and West Yarangi artist Jedes Hudson encouraged the indigenous people to take COVID-19 shots. She designs the artwork for the campaign and hopes it will be used to promote vaccination. “I hope [the government does] Share your message with all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, get vaccinated, make informed decisions, and keep mobs safe, “she said. Ms. D’Ath said four islands in the Torres Strait have already reached 100% vaccination and other islands will be targeted. What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form … Read more about the COVID-19 epidemic in Australia:

